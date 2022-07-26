Picture this: you are sitting in your favourite corner of your house with your favourite book; rain droplets are hitting your window while you sip the perfect cup of tea. Would you trade this experience for anything in this world? We Indians are so obsessed with our tea that we can never resist a hot cup of tea with some delicious snacks, especially during a rainy day. From pakora, samosa, cutlets to bonda, vada and more, the list of delectable snacks is never-ending. Trust us, when we say never ending! Adding to the list, here we bring you some quick and easy mushroom snacks that are just oh-so-delicious and perfect to pair with your evening cuppa. The flavour, texture and everything in between is just up to the notch. Take a look.





Here're 5 Quick And Easy Mushroom Snacks You Must Try:

1. Mushroom Paneer Toast: Our Recommendation

Let's hit the list with this one. Toasted bread slices stuffed with a mixture of mushrooms, tomatoes, cottage cheese, chillies and a host of other spices, this toast is a combination of both health and taste. Wondering how to make it? Click here for mushroom paneer toast.

2. Mushroom And Cheese Omelette

With the long list of benefits in eggs and mushrooms, here we bring you one scrumptious omelette recipe to try as your next evening meal. Besides trying it as an evening snack, you can also have it in the morning for a nutritious breakfast. Find the recipe for mushroom and cheese omelette here.

3. Burnt Garlic Mushroom Fried Rice

Next up is an Indo-Chinese recipe loved by all. This burnt garlic mushroom fried rice recipe is a very easy and satisfying dish for a lazy meal. Please note: you can use the leftover rice to make this scrumptious dish. It is almost like making vegetable fried rice but with a little twist of piquant garlic flavour. Click here for the complete recipe.

4. Mushroom Bruschetta

Here we bring you a bruschetta recipe in which country bread is sliced and topped with different types of toppings. An evergreen tomato-basil and mushroom-garlic, the classic Italian starter is a must try! Click here for the recipe for mushroom bruschetta.

5. Mini Mushroom Pizza

Pizza lovers, raise your hands! Here we bring you a delicious snack for parties, occasions and many such events. These Mini pizzas topped with mushrooms, corn and cheese are sure to get everyone hooked with its cheesy taste. You can also prepare this to pair with your evening tea. Click here for the recipe.





Try these quick and easy mushroom recipes at home and let us know how you liked them in the comments section below. For more such recipe listicles, keep coming on our website.









