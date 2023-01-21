Tikkas are undoubtedly one of the most popular Indian snacks. Be it a wedding, festival or any special occasion, these smoky and juicy pieces of meat or veggies are usually there on the menu. These succulent delights are marinated in flavourful masalas and typically cooked over metal skewers in a fiery tandoor. As most of us don't have access to a tandoor, we usually have them at a restaurant or order in from outside. However, what if we told you that you could make this yummy snack right in the comfort of your kitchen? Yes, you heard us. Here we bring you a list of quick and easy tikka recipes that you should try over the weekend. Take a look.





Here Are 5 Quick And Easy Tikka Recipes You Must Try:

1. Makhmali Chicken Tikka (Our Recommendation)

Chicken tikka is one of the most loved snacks among non-vegetarians. This dish has a soft and velvety texture and makes for a perfect snack to serve at any dinner party. Pair it with rumali roti or dunk it in a spicy chutney. Click here for the recipe of Makhmali Chicken Tikka.

2. Mutton Malai Tikka

This recipe gives a twist to the classic chicken tikka recipe. It has flavours of cream, onion, ginger, garlic and spices. Don't forget to pair it with a spicy bowl of chutney and onion rings. Click here for the recipe of Mutton Malai Tikka.

3. Achari Paneer Tikka

We cannot think of anyone who can resist a plate of paneer tikka, and this recipe will make you love this snack even more! Paneer cubes are marinated in an achari masala and grilled until perfection. Click here for the recipe of Achari Paneer Tikka.





4. Soya Tikka

Looking for a healthy yet delicious snack? Then this soya tikka is a must-try! It is oozing with Punjabi flavours and can be made with just a handful of ingredients. Be it an impromptu guest gathering or any special occasion, this recipe fits every purpose! Click here for the recipe of Soya Tikka.

5. Achari Fish Tikka

This recipe is for all the fish lovers out there! Fish fillets are marinated in flavourful masalas and roasted in a tandoor. You can also roast them in a non-stick pan. Serve with pudina chutney and onion rings. Click here for the recipe of Achari Fish Tikka.











Try out these delicious tikka recipes over the weekend and tell us which one was your favourite in the comments below.

