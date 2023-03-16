Pies and tarts are among the most popular baked dishes around the world. However, when it comes to differentiating between pies and tarts, most of us often get confused. Both these baked goods have an uncanny similarity, which can make it quite difficult to distinguish between the two. Many people think that pies and tarts are the same. But this is not the case. If you dig deeper, you'll find that these two baked goods may vary in size, crust, fillings and even serving style. So, in order to solve this dilemma for you, here we have curated a list of five key differences that set pies and tarts apart. So, without further ado, let's get started with the list.





Also read: How To Make No-Bake, Eggless Chocolate Tart With Just 5 Ingredients!

Here're 5 Key Differences Between Pies And Tarts:

1. Difference In Size

The most obvious distinction between a pie and a tart is the difference in size. Pies are usually larger in size and are typically served in slices. Tarts on the other hand, are much smaller and can be served as individual portions.

2. Difference In Crust

While pies have an upper crust and are covered from all sides, tarts only have a bottom crust and are open from the top. You can also see all the delicious toppings on it. Pies have a thick, flaky and crumbly crust, while tarts have a rather thin and delicate crust.





Also read: Love Fruity Tarts? Make Plum Tart At Home With This Recipe Video

3. Difference In Fillings

Another key difference that sets these baked goods apart is the difference in fillings. Pies usually have a deeper filling that is either sweet or savoury. Tarts on the other hand, have a shallower filling and are made with sweet ingredients like fruits, chocolate or custard.

4. Difference In Baking Time

Since pies are larger in size and have a deeper filling as compared to tarts, they naturally take more time to bake. A pie usually takes around an hour to bake, while a tart takes around 20-30 minutes.

5. Difference In Serving Style

There is also a great difference in the way both these baked goods are served. Pies are usually served in the same dish they are baked in, while tarts are often taken out before serving. The former is served warm, while the latter is served cold.





So, the next time you come across a recipe for a pie or a tart, you'll know exactly what sets them apart.



(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)