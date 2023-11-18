Cocktails are a great way to enjoy your alcohol. They allow room for experimentation and are also quite visually appealing. Their vibrant colours and presentation make them a preferred option to serve at weekend get-togethers. For vodka lovers, there are some popular choices that we often fall back on. These include cocktails such as the Cosmopolitan, Moscow Mule, Bloody Mary, and so on. There's no doubt that they taste incredible, but sometimes we are in the mood for something different. How about stepping out of your comfort zone a bit this time? If you're planning to host a weekend party this weekend, we have something super interesting for you. Find below a list of some unique vodka-based cocktails that will make for a pleasant change from the classic ones.

Cocktail Recipes | Here Are 5 Unique Vodka-Based Cocktails You Must Try:

1. Al Higo (Our Recommendation)

This vodka-based cocktail is unlike anything you've ever had before. The use of figs in it is what makes it so unique. They are muddled in a highball glass to make a puree and then mixed with citrus-infused vodka, elderflower syrup, and cranberry juice. It is sweet, refreshing, and the perfect cocktail to brighten up your mood on a dull day. Click here for the complete recipe for Al Higo.

2. Late Night Gossip

This cocktail is as intriguing as its name. To make it, you only need three ingredients: vodka, coffee liquor, and triple sec. Just mix all the ingredients with an espresso shot and pour into a martini glass. Garnish with coffee beans and enjoy its sinful flavours. Serve this cocktail at your next house party, and we are sure your friends are going to love it. Find the complete recipe for Late Night Gossip here.

3. Blue Eyes

Another interesting cocktail that you must try is Blue Eyes. This boozy concoction is made of vodka, lime, sugar, pineapple juice, triple sec, and the fruit punch of blue curacao syrup. It has a vibrant blue colour and will definitely catch the attention of your guests at a party. Do not forget to garnish it with fresh cherries. Click here for the complete recipe for Blue Eyes.

4. Sol Of Colaba

Sol of Colaba is a cocktail that is infused with the delightful flavour of kokum. Simply extract its juice and add it to a cocktail shaker along with vodka, lime juice, sugar, and a masala mix. This mix includes jaljeera powder, amchoor, and pepper. Shake it well and serve chilled in a martini glass. Try it out and be ready to experience a flavour explosion in every sip. Find the complete recipe for Sol Of Colaba here.

5. Jamun Fizz

If you're a fan of jamun, you've got to try this cocktail version of it. To make it, first combine apple juice, vodka, and soda in a shaker. Pour into glasses and drop in fresh jamuns. Allow them to steep for a few minutes, and then top with lime juice. It's a perfect cocktail to enjoy on a casual evening with friends or to serve at dinner parties. Click here for the complete recipe for Jamun Fizz.





Whip up these vodka cocktails for your next weekend get-together. Let us know which one you liked the most in the comments below. Happy weekend, everyone!