An Indian kitchen pantry has always been fascinating. It stores various types of spices, each having its unique taste, texture and character. One such spice is the mighty chaat masala. Whether it's a plate of aloo chaat or a bowl of fresh fruits, a sprinkle of this spice mix turns a simple dish into a flavour bomb. But here's the catch - chaat masala is not just about taste. Besides adding an explosion of flavours to our palate, this Indian spice mix has surprising health benefits, rooted in both modern nutrition and traditional wisdom.





What Is A Chaat Masala? How Is It Made?

Chaat masala is a quintessential spice mix, widely used in Indian cuisine. It is usually added to different types of snacks and desi drinks to create a salty-tangy-spice flavour profile. Chaat masala consists of dried mango powder (amchur), black salt (kala namak), cumin (jeera), coriander (dhania), ginger powder (sonth), asafoetida (hing), carrom seeds (ajwain), black pepper (kali mirch), and sometimes red chilli (sookhi mirch).

Now, if you investigate the spices carefully, you will find each of them bringing more than great flavours to the table - they carry nutritional properties that support digestion, metabolism and overall health.





Here're 5 Hidden Benefits Of Chaat Masala:

1. Promotes digestion:

Almost all the spices used in chaat masala are enriched with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which help reduce oxidative stress and promote digestion. This further helps reduce gas, prevent bloating, and stimulate enzymes that help break down food more efficiently.

2. Removes toxins:

Cumin, coriander, dry ginger powder and dried mango powder are rich in antioxidants that help remove toxins and combat free radical damage, further supporting every bodily function - from good skin to healthy heart.

3. Helps you stay hydrated:

Have you ever wondered why we add a pinch of chaat masala to a glass of chaas or nimbu paani. Yes, the spice mix does enhance the taste; but that's not all. Chaat masala contains black salt, which is a potent source of minerals like potassium, magnesium, and iron, helping replenish electrolytes and balance water content in the body.

4. Stimulates appetite:

The combination of spices, including cumin, black salt, pepper and amchur, can help trigger the release of digestive juices. This further helps improve metabolism, stimulate salivation, potentially leading to increased appetite.

5. Balances doshas:

Ajwain and hing are known to have carminative properties. As per Ayurveda, this helps balance vata and kapha doshas in our body. It is believed to further help enhance agni (the digestive fire) and eliminate toxin (called ama).





Homemade Chaat Masala vs. Store-bought Chaat Masala - Which One Is Better?

Chaat masala is probably one of the most easily available spices in India. You can find it at every grocery store nearby. While we totally agree that store-bought masalas come in handy, if you think about the affordability and benefits, the homemade spices reign supreme. They are fresh and preservative-free as well. All you need to do is prepare it properly and store it safely to increase the flavours and shelf life.

What Goes Into Making The Chaat Masala Blend?

You will find various chaat masala recipes online with different spice mix ratios. Here, we have a foolproof recipe that will help you get street-style chaat masala at home. You need:

1 Cup coriander seeds

1-1/4 cups cumin seeds

1/2 cup ajwain

1/2 cup mango powder

2.5 tsp garam masala

1-1/4 cups black rock salt, powdered

4 tsp black pepper, powdered

2 tsp citric acid

1/2 cup dried mint leaves, powdered

The Takeaway:

We believe, chaat masala is the perfect instance of Indian culinary wisdom. So next time you reach for that jar of chaat masala, know that you are not just seasoning food, but also adding some nutrition to your body.