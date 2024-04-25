Lassi is one of the most beloved beverages during the summer season. Rich, creamy, and smooth, just a sip of it is enough to provide comfort on a hot sunny day. While plain lassi is a timeless classic, there are several other exciting flavours. Among them, mango lassi enjoys a huge fan following. One summer favourite combined with another, what could possibly be better? However, making mango lassi at home can be slightly tricky. Oftentimes, the lassi lacks that distinct mango flavour or isn't creamy enough. Do you also struggle to make mango lassi at home? Not anymore! Find below some easy tips that'll help you craft that perfect glass every single time.

Mango Lassi Recipe | Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Make Perfect Mango Lassi At Home:

1. Use Full-Fat Yoghurt

Yoghurt serves as the foundation of the mango lassi and is what gives it a rich and creamy texture. To achieve this, you must always use full-fat yoghurt. The higher the fat content in your yoghurt, the creamier your lassi will be. If you use low-fat yoghurt, it won't be as rich as you want it to be. However, if you feel it's too thick, you can add a bit of water to balance out the consistency of your lassi.

2. Choose The Right Mangoes

The type of mangoes you use to make your lassi is crucial. If they're not fresh or fully ripe, you won't be able to achieve the perfect glass of mango lassi. For optimal flavour, consider using mangoes that are naturally sweeter than other varieties, such as Alphonso or Dasheri. Also, ensure you're using fresh mangoes and blend them well before adding them to the yoghurt.

3. Add Cardamom Powder

Mango lassi also requires flavouring for the mango flavour to come out well. For this purpose, there's nothing better than cardamom (elaichi) powder. While this is entirely optional, we recommend not skipping it. Cardamom powder adds a distinct flavour and makes it taste even more delicious. If you don't like the taste of cardamom, you can even add a pinch of cinnamon powder.

4. Don't Forget To Garnish

If you wish to make your mango lassi even more indulgent, don't forget to garnish it. Mango lassi can be garnished with chopped nuts such as almonds, cashews, and pistachios. You can choose any according to your personal preference. Additionally, you can even add a few saffron strands if you prefer not to use nuts. While garnishing is optional, you shouldn't skip it as it will only enhance the flavour of your lassi.

5. Allow Enough Time To Chill

Mango lassi tastes best when served chilled. Once you've poured it into glasses, make sure to refrigerate it for at least 30 to 40 minutes. It may seem like a long wait, but you'll enjoy it even more when it's perfectly chilled. If you're short on time and have guests coming over, you can even place your glasses in the freezer for some time. However, avoid leaving them for too long as it can alter the texture of your lassi.





With our easy tips, you'll be able to craft perfectly smooth and creamy mango lassi at home every time. Here's an easy recipe for you to try.