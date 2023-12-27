The winter season is upon us, and so is our desire for comforting foods and drinks. When it's chilly and foggy outside, it instantly makes us want to indulge in something warm and wholesome. Be it a bowl of gajar ka halwa or a glass of kadak chai, we enjoy it all. Another popular winter delicacy is shorba. Shorba is like a desi version of soup that is prepared with veggies or meat along with spices. It is quite wholesome and helps provide warmth from within. Over the years, people have experimented with shorba in several ways, which has now resulted in several recipes. Today, you will get a wide variety of shorbas as per your personal taste. In this article, we'll be sharing some such recipes that you must try this winter season.

Also Read: Weight Loss: How To Make Gahat (Kulthi Dal) Ka Shorba To Shed Extra Kilos

Winter Recipes | Here Are 5 Shorba Recipes You Must Try During Winter:

1. Dal Palak Shorba

Made with the goodness of dal and palak (spinach), this shorba is power-packed with protein. The addition of ginger and garlic helps add a distinct flavour to it. It is extremely wholesome and ideal for those who are on a weight-loss diet. Add some fresh cream and a generous squeeze of lemon before serving hot. Click here for the complete recipe for Dal Palak Shorba.

2. Tamatar Shorba

Tomatoes find their way into almost every winter dish. Now enjoy their tangy flavour in the form of this delicious shorba. It features a blend of ripe and juicy tomatoes combined with a pool of spices and herbs. This shorba will help keep you warm and cosy on chilly nights. You can enjoy it as is or even pair it with some bread. Find the complete recipe for Tamatar Shorba here.

3. Bhutte Ka Shorba

If you're someone who loves bhutta (corn), you've got to try this shorba recipe. It is prepared by mixing corn flour with milk and a mix of flavorful masalas. It also includes whole pieces of corn, which add texture to the shorba. It is super light and comforting, and it is something you should not miss trying out this winter. Want to give it a try? Click here for the complete recipe for Bhutte Ka Shorba.

4. Chicken Shorba

In our list of winter-special shorbas, how can we forget to mention the classic chicken shorba? This stellar recipe is like the desi version of chicken soup, only a lot more delicious. Being high in protein, it'll also help keep you satiated for a long time. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and enjoy it for a wholesome dinner. Find the complete recipe for Chicken Shorba here.

Also Read: Winter Immunity Diet: Have Spicy Almond Soup 'Subz Badam Ka Shorba' To Warm Up From Within

5. Moong Dal Shorba

In no mood to cook but still want something flavourful? Look no further than moong dal shorba. This soothing soup is bursting with flavour and will make for a healthy addition to your winter diet. Once you try it out, we are sure it'll become your go-to recipe to enjoy during the nippy weather. Another reason to try it? It's great for weight loss as well! Click here for the complete recipe for Moong Dal Shorba.





This winter, sip on these delicious shorbas and keep yourself warm and healthy.