What does the weekend mean to us? Comfort, relaxation and delicious food! This nippy weather calls for delicious comfort food that we can eat in bed watching our favourite movies. While khichdi may be known for being the ultimate comfort food, it does have the image of being boring and bland. So, what can taste delicious and feel relaxed at the same time? A warm and soothing bowl of shorba. Now you must be wondering, what is a shorba? Shorba or Chorba is a hot stew or soup that is relished across Asia. A shorba is traditionally prepared by simmering meat in boiling water along with aromatic spices and herbs. Over the years, the vegetarian variant of Shorba has become popular as it tastes equally delicious. Therefore, we have curated a list of delicious Shorbas you must try!





5 Delicious Shorba Recipes You Must Try This Weekend:

1. Moong Dal Shorba

This simple, yet classic shorba will bring you comfort on rainy days. This can be your go-to lazy day meal as it is wholesome. Made with moong dal, onion, garlic, ginger, lemon juice, green chillies and other classic desi ingredients, you will get deliciousness in a bowl.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Moong Dal Shorba.

2. Seb aur Badam Shorba

Seb aur badaam ka shorba is a delectable mix of spices and herbs, complete with the presence of vegetable stock and almonds. Honey adds a tint of sweetness, and a generous cream topping makes this a perfect dish to relish in cold weather.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Seb aur Badam Shorba.

Pair it with rice or paratha.

3. Aloo Pyaaz Ka Shorba

Fans of aloo will love this shorba! This delicious aloo shorba is made with assorted spices to give a creamy and delicious curry. You can pair this yummy shorba with some chapatis or parathas to have a complete meal.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Aloo Pyaaz Ka Shorba.

4. Chicken Nimbu Dhaniya Shorba

This chicken shorba is a wonderfully refreshing concoction made with loads of coriander and lime for added flavour and fragrance. Winter months are the best time to enjoy this flavourful and mild soup.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Chicken Nimbu Dhaniya Shorba.

Gahat ka shorba is a healthy stew.

5. Gahat Ka Shorba

Gahat, also known as horse gram, is a very healthy lentil that is known for its multiple benefits. You can make a healthy lunch by using it to make a delicious shorba.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Gahat Ka Shorba.





Try out these delicious shorba recipes at home and do tell us in the comments section how you liked them.