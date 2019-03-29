5 Yummy, Healthy and Interesting  Ways To Have Cucumber This Summer

The summers are here and how! The transition from spring to summer has been most pronounced in our kitchens. From fruits, vegetables to spices, the fresh summer produce has invaded our kitchen with full force and we are loving every bit of it. One of the summer veggies we missed thoroughly is cooling and crunchy cucumber. Now that it is back in markets, we cannot wait to make most of its goodness. Because we can tuck it in raw, we have mostly seen it in salads. And let's admit it, for the longest time our perception about 'salads' revolved around different cuts of cucumber and tomatoes only. But the truth is, that there is so much more to salads, and there is more to cucumbers too. Given a chance, cucumbers could be super versatile and impress in variety of other preparations too.











Here are 5 yummy ways to have cucumber in summers:







1. Sandwiches





Bored of your regular bread and butter? Try sneaking in some fresh cucumber slices in between the bread slices and enjoy your refreshing cucumber sandwich. You can also prepare yourself a wholesome sandwich/sub with a spread of sauces, cheese, and veggies like olives, tomatoes, onions etc.





2. Juice it





Cucumber juice is a hit among fitness enthusiasts. About 96 percent of cucumber is just water. In addition to that, cucumber is also full of fibre, antioxidants, Vitamin C, K, A and E. It is also loaded with silica, which helps boost skin health. Cut some cucumbers, put them in a blender and blend. With cucumber you can also blend together some celery stalks and diced apples.





3. Detox Water





It has been reiterated often enough that you must have 8 glasses of water a day. If drinking plain water bores you at times, you can throw in some slices of cucumber in the water, leave it overnight and drink cucumber detox water the next day. This detox water is excellent for weight loss and skin.





4. Raita





Raita is a cooling yogurt-based side dish that often includes shredded cucumber, red chilli powder, and black pepper. Raita helps keep your tummy cool and satiated. Here's a recipe that may help you prepare one at home.





5. Kheer Ke Pakode





Surprised? Don't be! Remember we told you about the versatility of this super veggie right at the start. Well, we saved the most quirky and interesting dish for the end. Cucumber slices are coated in spicy batter and deep fried to golden. Enjoy the delicious fritters with tomato or coriander chutney with your evening chai. Here's the recipe.





So what are we waiting for? Don your apron and try these yummy and easy ideas already!










