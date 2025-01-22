Palak paneer is a must-have during winter. It is delicious, wholesome and packed with nutrients, which makes it an absolute favourite in Indian households. But what happens when you have some leftover palak paneer from last night? Don't let it sit in the fridge just to reheat and consume. With a little tweak, you can turn your leftover palak paneer into some exciting new dishes that'll leave your taste buds asking for more. Are you ready to learn what can you make from leftover palak paneer? Then roll up your sleeves and read on to know more.





Here Are 6 Delicious Ways To Use Leftover Palak Paneer At Home

1. Palak Paneer Paratha

Give your paratha a makeover by using leftover palak paneer as a stuffing. All you have to do is mash the paneer into the spinach gravy to make it thicker. You can use this mixture to stuff your paratha dough. Be careful while rolling it out as it might ooze out and cook on a hot tawa with a drizzle of ghee. Pair it with a bowl of curd or a tangy pickle and enjoy this wholesome paratha as a hearty breakfast or dinner!

2. Palak Paneer Rice

Instead of making pulao from scratch, use palak paneer to make a vibrant rice meal! Heat some ghee in a pan, add whole spices like cloves and bay leaf, and add in the cooked rice. Mix in the palak paneer and combine to make sure the gravy coats the rice evenly. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot! This one-pot meal is perfect for a quick lunch or dinner, or when you don't know what to do with leftover palak paneer.

3. Palak Paneer Bhurji

Give your regular paneer bhurji an iron-rich boost by using your leftover palak paneer to make this exciting dish. Just crumble the paneer into small chunks and heat it with a dash of spinach gravy in a pan. Add some milk for creaminess along with spices like garam masala and red chilli powder. Cook until it thickens and forms a crumbly consistency. Serve it with toasted bread or pair it with your parathas for a wholesome meal!

4. Palak Paneer Wraps

Ditch your regular paneer wraps and switch to palak paneer wraps. Just warm up some rotis, spread palak paneer mixture, and top with fresh veggies like sliced onions, cucumbers, and lettuce. Add a dash of mint chutney or some yoghurt, roll it up tightly and it's done! Have it as an evening meal or take it along in your office as a healthy snack option.

5. Palak Paneer Uttapam

Give your breakfast a twist by using palak paneer as a topping for uttapam. Prepare a thick dosa batter and pour it over hot, greased tawa. Add a generous layer of palak paneer on top and cook until the base is golden and crispy. Sprinkle some chopped onions, tomatoes, and green chillies for extra flavour and serve hot with your favourite chutney!

6. Palak Paneer Pakoras

Pakoras scream winter and palak paneer makes for an amazing snack base. Mix the palak paneer with besan, spices and a pinch of baking soda. Shape them like fritters and deep-fry until golden brown. Serve these palak paneer pakoras with a hot cup of chai and tangy tamarind chutney. This is a perfect way to enjoy palak paneer in its fabulous, fried form.





