Most of us drink tea or coffee every day - whether it's our morning drink to feel awake- something you sip with breakfast, or a quick pick-me-up in the afternoon. However, on some days, a simple cup of tea or coffee is just not enough to get you excited. On days when you're feeling a little extra, choose a fancy beverage that not only tastes delicious but also looks pretty, maybe even a little dramatic, and totally worth posting on your social media. These drinks will come in handy on a relaxing weekend or as a little something to brighten a boring or stressful weekday.

Here Are 6 Fancy Drinks That Will Become The Highlight Of Your Day:

1. Dreamy Caramel Popcorn Milkshake

Indulgent milkshakes are the perfect choice of beverage when you're feeling a little extra. While you can choose from a wide range of flavours, one milkshake we highly recommend is a caramel popcorn milkshake - a delightful combination of silky caramel, crunchy popcorn, and whipped cream on top.

2. Fragrant Rose Chamomile Green Tea

Fancy beverages can also be light, soothing, and comforting. Try this rose chamomile tea when you feel like sipping on something warm and refreshing. This light beverage has a beautiful pink shade and the fragrance of roses, combined with the goodness of chamomile. Brew it, pour it into a pretty teacup, and sip slowly to unwind.

3. Glorious Full Moon Martini

This is one of the most dramatic cocktails out there. Perfect for vodka lovers, this cocktail combines alcohol with coconut cream for a deliciously smooth combination. The star of the beverage is a round, moon-shaped ice cube that turns a simple drink into something truly fancy.

4. Trendy Vanilla Coconut Matcha Latte

Are you a matcha person or just sipping on it to hop onto the trend? Either way, if you're feeling fancy, you have to try a coconut matcha latte. This upscale-looking drink is actually flavourful and comforting. Prepare it by mixing matcha with water, adding coconut milk and fresh vanilla beans or essence. Add honey if you want to make it sweeter and top the drink with some ice. If you're short on ingredients or time, simply order it online and enjoy.

5. Creamy Affogato

Affogato is undoubtedly a fancy choice we appreciate with all our hearts. It's a big scoop of ice cream with a hot espresso shot poured over it. If you think about it, affogato is somewhere between a beverage and a dessert. While vanilla is the classic choice of ice cream, you can also experiment with flavours like pistachio, chocolate, hazelnut, or salted caramel.





6. Red Velvet Cheesecake Shake

Another fancy and loaded beverage you can sip and enjoy is a red velvet cheesecake shake. This thick shake is perfect for those who aren't fond of chocolate or fruity shakes. It has a beautiful red colour and a rich cheesecake flavour. Whip it up at home using our recipe or order it online through a food delivery app.





Whether you enjoy a soothing rose tea or a trendy matcha latte, a single glass of your favourite beverage is the perfect way to make you feel fancy and fabulous again.





