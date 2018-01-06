6 Greek Foods That Are A Must Try

Pulkita Agarwal | Updated: January 06, 2018 11:31 IST
1. Dakos
Typical to Crete, one of the largest islands in Greece, this is a type of salad consisting of a slice of soaked dried bread or barley rusk. It is soaked in olive oil and is topped with herbs, diced tomatoes and a good amount of feta cheese.
2. Dolmades
These exotic stuffed grape leaves are a Greek delicacy. Typically stuffed with rice and spices, you can either have it as a stand-alone dish or side it along with the ubiquitous pepperoncini. After the stuffing, they are simmered in broth and it is definitely a healthy appetiser choice that you need to try in your next Greek meal.
3. Taramasalata
Greek cuisine is famous around the world for its wide range of dips and sauces. Taramasalata is one dip you have to get your hands on. This fish roe dip is a creamy blend of pink fish roe with virgin olive oil and lemon. Along with the fish, the dish is served with either potato or bread and a delectable plate of it can be enjoyed along with a glass of ouzo.
4. Moussaka
No one does it better than the Greeks. Yes, we're talking about a Moussaka. Perfect for Sunday dinners or weekday gatherings, this layer based dish consists of sautéed aubergine, minced meat, fried pureed tomato, onion, garlic and spices like cinnamon and allspice, a bit of potato, and then a final fluffy topping of cheese and béchamel sauce.
You can enjoy this perfect casserole dish with a drink of your choice.
5. Souvlaki
You can find grilled meat in almost all the menus across the country. Charcoal-grilled and spit-roasted Souvlaki is one of the most loved fast foods in the country. Wrapped in pita breads with tomato, onion and herbs, you can choose the meat of your choice and you're good to go.
6. Feta
Greece is famous all over the globe for its wide variety of cheese that it offers. This age old Greek dish is basically a brined curd white cheese made from sheep's milk. With a slightly grainy texture, the people are so accustomed to its taste that they include it in many of their dishes like Greek salads, pies or with other meat based dishes.
The culinary traditions of Greece have gained a special place in the hearts of food lovers around the world. Almost all the countries have authentic Greek restaurants that serve delectable Greek dishes. Let us know in comment section below if we missed out your favourite one and which one you liked the most.