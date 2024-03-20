Picture this: you went grocery shopping and entered a big box chain store offering hefty discounts. "20 per cent off on whole spices," "Buy one get one free offer on egg crates," and whatnot. Any normal human being would not want to miss out on these opportunities and buy things in bulk. But is this a wise option? Buying in bulk is convenient as long as it saves frequent trips to grocery stores but some items are better chosen in small amounts as you need them. Wondering what grocery items shouldn't be bought in bulk? Read on to know which grocery items should not be bought in bulk.

Fresh produce shouldn't be purchased in bulk but only as needed.

Here Are 6 Grocery Items You Shouldn't Buy In Bulk:

1. Fresh Produce

As essential as they are for health, fresh produce should never be bought in bulk. Buying them in bulk can lead to waste if you are unable to consume them before they start rotting. While it might be tempting to buy that giant bag of apples or crate of tomatoes at discounted prices, consider whether you'll realistically be able to consume them all before they go bad. The most cost-effective approach for perishable items is to buy just a few items at a time and replenish them as per your requirements.

2. Spices

In Indian households, spices are a staple and have the ability to elevate any dish from ordinary to extraordinary. However, spices also have a finite shelf life. When was the last time that you cleaned your spice shelf? If the answer is more than six months, then it's time to recheck what has expired and what hasn't. Over time, spices can lose their flavour and potency, especially if they are not stored properly. So, unless you are running a restaurant or frequently cook meals in large quantities, buy spices in small quantities to have them while they are fresh.

3. Cooking Oils

Cooking oils are kitchen staples that many of us rely on for everyday cooking. But, if you buy these items in bulk, they can pose storage challenges if not stored properly. All types of oils go bad over time and should be stored in a cool, dry place in air-tight containers. If you are unsure if the oil is already spoiled, take a spoonful of it and smell it. If it smells like metals or crayons, then it's time to throw it away. To avoid this, try purchasing oils in smaller quantities that you can use up in a reasonable timeframe.

Cooking oils can go bad over time.

4. Eggs

Full of protein and nutrition, eggs are usually sold at affordable prices. More affordable when they are sold in crates and in large quantities. However, eggs are perishable and also have a smaller shelf life. Have you seen those videos where the freshness of an egg is determined by whether or not it gets sunk into a glass of water? As per the official website of Ask USDA, raw eggs can last up to five weeks from the day they are placed in a refrigerator. In fact, eggs should be refrigerated immediately after being bought.

5. Cold Drinks

Here's the thing, cold or aerated drinks will always be on sale. Big box chain stores usually have buy one get one option to attract customers but buying cold drinks in bulk can do you no good. Aerated drinks are known for their fizz and refreshing taste which is why they should be refrigerated at all times. If you buy aerated drinks in bulk, not only would you have the pressure to consume them immediately but also have storage problems if you have a small fridge.

6. Flour

No, we are not talking about your regular wheat flour which gets consumed daily but the other types which sometimes sit in the back of your kitchen pantry. Flours, be it all-purpose, corn flour, semolina, rice flour, etc. can attract water, which is why they work as excellent thickening agents. The more time flour has to attract moisture present in the air, the more chances are of it becoming rancid. You can extend their shelf life by storing your flour in the refrigerator but if you keep buying them in bulk, your fridge is going to be full and crowded in no time!





Do you have any other grocery items in mind that should not be bought in bulk? Let us know in the comments below!