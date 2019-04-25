Summer Diet Tips: Drink Mango Lassi, Jaljeera And Other Summer Drinks To Beat Dehydration

Summers are finally upon us - the perfect time to be little experimental, especially when it comes to to food and drinks. If the scorching heat leaving you tired and dehydrated, then try one of the traditional thirst busters to beat the heat and feel energised all over again. Even in urban times, when we have substitutes for almost everything, nothing can replace the goodness of freshly made lassi, tangy aam panna, jaljeera water, refreshing sugarcane juice, and mango shake. Not only these drinks are tasty and easy to make, but also offer numerous health benefits.





Here Are Summer Drinks You Must Drink To Beat Dehydration:

If you are a fan of tangy flavour, this drink will be your summer best friend. Not only Aam Panna prevents dehydration, but it also improves digestion and helps fight diabetes. Aam Panna is prepared from raw mangoes, fresh mint, sugar, salt and roasted cumin powder, which makes it rich in vitamins A and B, calcium, potassium, magnesium, sodium, and iron.





This old Punjabi drink serves as a healthy and refreshing summer drink. Traditionally, this was taken after a meal to prevent stomach problems. Unsurprisingly, lassi has several other health benefits as well.





This calcium and vitamin D rich drink is made from yoghurt, rose water, saffron, cardamom powder and dry fruits. These ingredients make it a perfect drink for boosting the immune system. It also makes the bones stronger, aid digestion, enhance skin quality and of course, keep the body cool.





Jaljeera water is one of the favourite drinks of people in North India. It is not just famous for its refreshing flavour, but also for its health benefits.





Prepared from mint leaves, lemon juice, black salt and dry cumin seed powder, jaljeera water helps in breaking down mucus. It also keeps tummy problems away along with keeping the body cool.





Everyone, especially kids, loves this sweet summer juice. Popularly known as 'ganne ka ras,' it is prepared by extracting juice from sugarcane. This sodium, calcium, magnesium and iron-rich juice has countless health benefits such as preventing wrinkles, aiding liver problems, removing body toxins, relieving fever, and boosting immunity etc.





Made from milk and sweet seasonal mangoes, this protein-rich quencher is best for those trying to gain weight. Mango shakes is iron, protein, vitamin-A and beta-carotene rich drink. Thus, it is also good for anaemia patient and makes heart and eyes healthy.





Sol Kadhi is a Maharashtrian special drink, which is prepared by mixing kokum syrup with coconut milk. The drink is known to have effective relaxant, powerful antioxidant properties and an amazing appetiser.





