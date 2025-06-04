We all love food from our favourite restaurant - it is rich, flavourful and so satisfying. But ordering in every day can be expensive and not-so-healthy. But what if we can make restaurant or cafe-style food at home? Wait, it gets better. What if we can make it in under 30 minutes and pack it in our lunchbox? Awesome!





Lunchbox recipes need not be boring or dry. It's time to move over boring sandwiches and rotis, and try these quick and tasty cafe and restaurant-level dishes.

Here Are 6 Fabulous Lunchbox Recipes Better Than Restaurant Food:

1. Paneer Makhani

Photo Credit: iStock



Forget boring sabzis and try this luscious paneer makhana prepared with fresh and soft paneer cubes, flavourful tomato gravy, and luscious butter and cream. You can also use cashews to get that thick 'makhani' feel. Click here for the full recipe.

2. Burrito

Mexican food is a great option when it comes to choosing quick and flavour-packed recipes. You can make a delicious burrito wrapped with meat, beans, rice and salsa. Here is a complete recipe to become a burrito specialist.

3. Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

You can never go wrong with pasta. Simple yet sophisticated, Aglio e Olio is a dish you will be making on repeat. All you need is a few pantry staples-garlic, olive oil, red chilli flakes and spaghetti-and voila, your pasta is ready. Add some fresh parsley and grated Parmesan for that cafe-style finish. Click here for the full recipe.

4. Quesadilla

Give your lunchbox a global twist with this cheesy delight. Crispy tortillas loaded with your choice of veggies, gooey cheese, and spicy sauces make for a fulfilling and flavour-packed meal. You can even sneak in some leftover chicken or paneer for an extra protein boost. Here's a complete recipe to make the perfect quesadilla.

5. Chicken Tikka Sandwich

Why order out when you can have a cafe-style sandwich at home? Juicy chunks of spicy chicken tikka, crunchy veggies and a creamy spread come together to create this delicious lunchbox treat. Pack it in a crusty or multigrain sandwich bread for a wholesome and satisfying meal. Check out the full recipe here.

6. Schezwan Fried Rice

Who doesn't love fried rice? This quick and spicy version with Schezwan sauce is guaranteed to fire up your taste buds and satisfy those Chinese takeout cravings. Packed with colourful veggies and your choice of protein, this dish is quick and flavourful. Click here for the complete recipe.





So, the next time you're tempted to order in, try one of these easy and exciting lunchbox recipes instead. They're quick to make, easy on the pocket, and guaranteed to impress anyone who eats lunch with you at work or school.