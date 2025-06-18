Belly fat is one thing we all want to get rid of, but somehow, fail to crack the magic formula. And while late-night googling “how to lose belly fat in 10 days” isn't helping, a solid breakfast might. Yes, turns out your morning bowl can actually do a lot more than just keeping you full. It can also help you kickstart fat burning, especially if it is packed with fibre, protein and good fats. And before you roll your eyes, no, we aren't talking about eating oats with water. If you are someone who is struggling to lose belly fat, we have some fantastic breakfast options that can help you burn belly fat without any fuss. Sure, between snoozing alarms and rushed routines, it can be difficult to think and prepare breakfast options. For those times, your favourite food delivery app has your back. But if you make sure to invest time and energy in your diet and health, here are some quick one-bowl dishes that are belly fat-friendly and perfect if you want to lose weight.





Here Are 6 One-Bowl Belly Fat-Friendly Breakfast Options

1. Moong Dal Cheela

Moong dal cheela is packed with plant-based protein, which is gut-friendly and a low-fat answer to your morning cravings. All you have to do is blend soaked moong dal along with some ginger and green chillies and then make thin crepes. Serve it hot with fresh mint chutney and enjoy a wholesome and belly fat-friendly breakfast!

2. Oats Chia Pudding

This dessert-type breakfast is for the overnight prep squad. Oats and chia seeds soaked in almond milk, sweetened with honey and topped with berries are perfect for a guilt-free breakfast. Packed with fibre and omega-3s, this combination will keep you full and your tummy happy. If chopping fruit and soaking oats isn't your thing today, you'll find plenty of protein-packed chia puddings on your favourite food delivery app.

3. Quinoa Upma

This isn't your regular upma, but it's a distant, healthy cousin. Quinoa adds a nutty twist while keeping things high-protein and low-carb. With a delicious tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chopped veggies, it makes for a delicious one-pot meal that'll also give you the desired waistline. It's easy, fibre-rich and perfect for a no-fuss, mindful start to the day.

4. Vegetable Poha With Peanuts

Light, vibrant, and full of texture, poha is the ultimate answer to breakfast goals. Not only is it easy to make, but it also contains ingredients that are considered belly-fat-friendly. It is low in calories, high in comfort, and a true kitchen classic ready to be served in bowls.

5. Ragi Banana Porridge

Earthy, rich, and naturally sweetened with ripe banana, ragi porridge is the OG Indian superfood in a bowl. It is high in calcium, iron, and fibre, which helps in keeping your tummy full and your gut happy. Plus, it has a slow-release energy curve that's perfect for mornings. Add a dash of cinnamon and some chopped nuts, and you've got yourself a fuss-free belly fat-friendly breakfast that's warm, familiar, and extremely delicious.

6. Sprouted Moong Salad

If you are into no-cook breakfasts, this one is the clear winner. This tangy salad has sprouted moong, tomatoes, onions, lemon juice, and a dash of black salt – a combination that is rich in enzymes and perfect for digestion. It's light on the stomach but big on nutrients and won't leave you craving for another snack in an hour. Add some puffed rice for crunchiness, and it's basically a chaat for fitness enthusiasts.





So, try these delicious breakfast options and say goodbye to your stubborn belly fat!





