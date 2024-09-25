Do you have a freezer stocked with a variety of meats but are not sure how to store them in the right way? Food storage mistakes can have some major consequences on your life. At worst, you could get a loved one sick due to a bacterial infection or even food poisoning. At best, you are just wasting your money at some grocery store. The good news is that with some mindful tips, you can store perishable items especially raw meat for a prolonged period of time, and avoid all sorts of embarrassments. Whether you are freezing chicken for your weeknight dinner or saving mutton for that Sunday biryani, storing raw meat correctly can help preserve the meat's taste and quality. So, let's see which tips you should keep in mind before freezing your pricey kilo of meat.





Here Are 6 Ways To Store Raw Meat Correctly

1. Use Airtight Packaging

Before freezing, make sure you have wrapped the meat tightly. If there is air in the bag, it can lead to a freezer burn. While storing the raw meat, make sure to use freezer-safe bags or containers, and squeeze out as much air as possible before sealing. If you are using plastic wrap or foil, double-wrap it for added protection. Bonus tip: buy a vacuum sealer to keep air out completely and keep your meat fresh for a long.

2. Add Dates To Packages

It is easy to forget when you store raw chicken or meat in the freezer. Labelling your meat with the date it was stored helps you track how long it has been frozen for. This way, you will always know which batch to use first. Meat generally stays fresh for up to six months in the freezer, but always check for its quality before cooking. A simple freezer trick is to organize your freezer by date so that the oldest batch of meat gets used first.

3. Cut Up Meat Before Freezing

Don't freeze the entire meat if your recipe does not require that. Chopping up meat into smaller, usable quantities before freezing will make your life much easier when it's time to defrost. This would ensure you only thaw the required amount of meat, avoid wastage and keep the rest of it frozen properly. Plus, it is also beneficial if you are meal-prepping or planning dishes like kebabs or stir-fries.

4. Freeze Meat At Right Temperature

To make sure your meat doesn't go bad, your freezer's temperature should be consistently set at -18°C or lower to preserve its quality. The lower the temperature, the better preservation it would have. A higher temperature can allow bacteria and germs to grow and reduce its freshness. It is always a good idea to check your freezer's temperature setting before freezing up the meat. This would ensure your meat remains fresh until you are ready to prepare a dish with it.

5. Don't Refreeze Meat

Once raw meat has been thawed, avoid refreezing it at all costs. Thawing can cause moisture loss in your raw meat and then refreezing it can lead to a loss of texture, flavour, and most importantly, hygiene. Instead, as mentioned above, thaw meat in small portions that you plan to use and make sure never to leave it at room temperature. If you do have to refreeze it, cook the meat first and then freeze it.

6. Use Freezer-Safe Containers

If you don't have airtight containers or bags, use freezer-safe containers to store your meat. Cheap plastic bags may let in the air easily which could lead to freezer burn and spoilage. Choose containers that are specially designed for freezing - as they are thicker and better at preventing air from entering in.





