Mornings are always a rush, and breakfast is usually the first thing we skip. But starting your day on an empty stomach is never a good idea. While overnight oats are a popular quick breakfast option, not everyone wants something sweet in the morning. That is where savoury wraps come in. All you need is a base, a good source of protein, some fresh veggies, and a flavourful spread or sauce. These wrap recipes are packed with nutrients, come together in minutes, and taste amazing.

Here Are 6 Quick Breakfast Wraps You Can Make In No Time:

1. Broccoli Egg Wrap

Not a fan of broccoli? This wrap is a great way to include it in your diet. Blend a bowl of broccoli with four eggs and a pinch of salt until smooth. Pour a spoonful of this mixture onto a heated non-stick pan and spread it evenly. Cook on both sides until set. Fill this green wrap with cheese, avocado, or grilled chicken for a nutritious start to the day.

2. Paneer Thecha Wrap

This viral wrap is packed with bold flavours. It pairs soft paneer with spicy Maharashtrian thecha, a green chilli-garlic chutney. To make thecha, roast green chillies, garlic, and peanuts with oil, then grind into a coarse paste. Coat paneer in the thecha and cook in a pan. For a creamy contrast, mix hung curd with chilli oil and honey to make a dip. Spread this on a whole wheat roti, add the paneer, and roll it up.

3. Classic Veg Wrap

A simple veg wrap is always a good idea. Chop capsicum, onions, carrots, and bell peppers the night before and store them in an airtight container. In the morning, quickly saute; them with spices and a spoonful of Schezwan sauce for an extra kick. Wrap them in a whole wheat roti or tortilla, and breakfast is sorted.

4. Chicken Salad Wrap

This wrap is perfect for those who like a protein-packed start to the day. Shred boiled chicken and mix it with Greek yoghurt, black pepper, salt, and a handful of chopped veggies like lettuce, cucumber, and bell peppers. Spread this filling on a tortilla, roll it up, and enjoy a satisfying, nutritious breakfast.

5. Paneer And Salsa Wrap

This crispy tortilla wrap is loaded with flavour. Marinate paneer chunks in hung curd, turmeric, red chilli powder, and salt. Grill or pan-fry them until golden. For a fresh salsa, mix chopped tomatoes, onions, radish, spring onions, and cucumber with a splash of lemon juice. Wrap everything in a tortilla for a protein-rich, flavourful breakfast.





6. Beetroot Wrap

Add some colour to your breakfast with this beetroot wrap. Blend boiled beetroot with chickpea flour and salt to make a smooth batter. Cook it on a pan like a thin dosa. Once ready, fill it with scrambled paneer, hummus, or crunchy veggies for a vibrant and healthy wrap.





These quick and delicious wrap recipes will make your mornings easier and your breakfasts tastier.