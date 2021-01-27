6 Spicy South Indian Recipes You Cannot Miss 

South Indian snacks are wide and versatile

Think South Indian food and you are at a loss of words to describe the same. It has to be one of the most unique sub-cuisines of India, with dishes so versatile that you are always spoilt for choice. There are plenty of options for days where you want to give your tummy a break and enjoy something light, cool and homely, and on days you are particularly adventurous, there is a whole gamut of options to pick and choose from. Here are some spicy and scrumptious dishes that have ruled our hearts since forever. We guarantee you would be making these recipes over and over again, for some of these are a big hit among all age groups already.





Here Are 6 Spicy South Indian Recipes You Must Try:





1. Tomato Chutney





This is one of the two chutneys that are almost always served with all classic South Indian snacks. Vada, idli, uttapam, dosa, there is nothing that this chutney cannot go with. Unlike in coconut chutney, this tomato chutney offers enough room for you to satiate all your spicy cravings. Try it for yourself with this recipe.





Tomato chutney is a popular South Indian condiment.

2. Chicken 65





This crackling recipe is every chicken lover's dream come true. Tender chicken chunks tossed in a special 65 masala promise a spicy, tangy and a wholesome affair. The appetiser is also much less complicated to make than you think. Care to try? here's a recipe.





3. Kozhikodan Biryani





This toothsome and tempting biryani is a whole gamut of flavours. The juicy meat and the intensity of spices and how it seeps through the rice truly makes for a robust treat. Kozhikodan biryani is one of the most popular recipes hailing from Calicut. The biryani is also topped with boiled eggs. Click here for the recipe.





Biryani is a rice-meat combo we can never get enough of





4. Rasam





This south Indian appetiser is the most soothing thing you can treat yourself with this winter. Rich, and red in colour, this soup is made with the goodness of tomatoes and high-protein toor dal and a special rasam masala that is nothing short of magic. Click here for the recipe.





Rasam is a sizzling soup from South India

5. Kerala Chicken Roast





Crispy and succulent chicken roasted in a melange of rustic masala masalas and curry leaves. This semi-dry chicken recipe is fried until perfection. The green chillies, pepper and onion add to the drama. Click here for the recipe.





6. Punugulu





This tiny, crispy, fried snack is a sensation in Karnataka. Much like pakoras, punugulu are also super crunchy. They are made with a maida batter, the chopped chillies give it just the amount of hotness. Pair with sambhar, rasam or chutney. Click here for the recipe.





Try these recipes at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below. Also, let us know about the recipes you liked the best.







