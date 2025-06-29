Being vegetarian in India should be easy, right? I mean, we have an entire cuisine dedicated to plant-based deliciousness and goodness. But strangely enough, we vegetarians still end up facing the most unusual and bizarre questions at weddings, family dinners, vacations, and even lunch breaks at work. From health advice (unasked for!) to pity questions about food variety, it sometimes feels like being vegetarian is a full-time job among non-vegetarians. If you are a vegetarian that often faces such questions (and then roll your eyes!), you already know the drill. Let's take a look at six things every vegetarian is completely, absolutely tired of hearing.





6 Things Every Vegetarian Person Is Tired Of Hearing

1. “But How Do You Meet Your Protein Quota?”

Photo: Pexels



Every vegetarian has faced this question at least once, usually from someone cleaning up their plate of butter chicken without any vegetables in sight. Usually, people assume that if you don't eat meat, you must be surviving on air and rice. But they don't know that Indian diets are packed with many protein-rich options like dal, chana, rajma, paneer, etc. And let's not forget our staples like khichdi or paratha with curd. Not only are they comfort food but also packed with nutrition, a fact that's often ignored by non-vegetarians!

2. “Don't You Miss Eating Meat?”

Photo: Unsplash

If you once ate meat and now don't, then you probably must have heard this a lot. This remark always comes with a slightly concerned tone as if we vegetarian people are depriving ourselves of food. But the truth is, most vegetarians genuinely don't crave meat. In fact, from spicy chhole to crispy bhindi, to buttery pav bhaji, we have 50 other types of sabzis are rotating through the week. The notion that vegetarian food is a compromise just doesn't make sense. So no, we are not secretly dreaming about kebabs but want that second serving of lip-smacking aloo dum, please?

3. “So What Do You Even Eat?”

Photo: Unsplash

One second, who said vegetarianism meant surviving on plain old salad and dry toast? Let's be honest, if you have ever seen a full South Indian banana leaf meal or a North Indian wedding buffet, you know vegetarians are not starving. We have got everything from stuffed parathas to masala dosas, from veg biryani to paneer tikka, not to forget the endless snack options like samosas, kachoris, vada pavs, momos. We have endless options to stuff our mouths with.

4. “Come On, Just Taste It Once”

Photo: Pexels

Some people treat meat like it's an elite club that vegetarians are missing out on. There is always someone who offers “just a bite” of mutton curry like it's a dare. But here's the thing: being a vegetarian isn't about holding back. For many of us, it's an intentional choice, be it for health, ethics or even habits. Honestly, trying to tempt us with chicken wings isn't helpful, it's just annoying. We aren't denying ourselves anything, but honestly, that paneer tikka is way more tempting.

5. “You Must Be So Healthy”

Photo: Pexels

Not necessarily! Just because someone doesn't eat meat doesn't mean they start every morning with green juice and yoga. We are just as capable of bingeing on cheesy pizzas, fried snacks, and second helpings of gulab jamun. Sure, vegetarian diets can be healthy but, just like non-vegetarians, only if you make the right choices. So, let's not pretend that eating bhujia with chai every evening is an Ayurvedic detox plan. Just like we love our veggies, we can't live without our fried pakoras too.

6. “Isn't It Boring To Eat The Same Sabzi Every Day?”

Photo: Unsplash

If there's one thing that vegetarian food is not, is boring. Our kitchens are packed with colour, flavour, and endless variety. One day it's palak paneer, the next day it's lauki ka kofta, and the day after that is sambhar with crispy dosa. If we add in seasonal produce and regional specialities too, we have a different menu every week. And don't forget that meat-based dishes often repeat themselves, but in vegetarian variety, the sky is the limit!





Can you think of any other common phrases that we vegetarians hear perpetually? Let us know in the comments below.