





The festival of Navratri is here and with it, many of us have begun our annual fasting ritual. Nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped in the span of these nine days with a variety of bhog offerings to the deity. And, given how busy the nine days are going to be, we could all do with some vrat-friendly recipes that can be cooked in a jiffy. And what better ingredient than the trusted crowd-pleaser, potatoes to fall back on. Potatoes are easily available at home and are quite versatile. You can fry them, mash them or even boil them to incorporate in a variety of vrat-friendly recipes. We have curated a list of simple and yummy potato recipes that you can enjoy while fasting.





Here is a set of 7 recipes that you need to bookmark now.

Potatoes are one of the most easily available vegetables in every household that can be used to give out a riot of flavours. Take, for instance, this aloo ki chaat recipe. It is a great pick if you like crispy potatoes topped with a bunch of delectable masalas. All you need to do is boil potatoes, fry them up and mix a few spices.

Vrat friendly Aloo Chaat

This could be a great option if you are fasting and want to have a vrat-friendly lunch. In fact, vrat wale aloo rasedaar is a popular dish while fasting. Add potatoes into the gravy prepared using spices and let it cook for some time. You can relish it with kuttu puris.

Homemade aloo chips are the best when you want to have a quick snack while you observe your Navratri fast. Slice up potatoes and bake them or fry them up. You cannot consume the regular table salt while fasting, so just put sendha namak into it and enjoy.

Vrat friendly aloo chips made with sendha namak

You don't have to stay away from irresistible pakodas even while you are fasting. Just make sure you make these potato fritters with all vrat-friendly ingredients. Dip the potato slices in kuttu ka aata and fry them. Voila! It's ready and you can chomp away.

This recipe gives potatoes a tangy twist and can be cooked within 30 minutes. This is made using boiled potatoes cooked with the goodness of curd and a few spices.

Vrat wale dahi aloo

If you are a fan of kadhi pakodas then you will like this as well. It is easy to make and delicious at the same time. The curry can be cooked with singhare ka atta. This would make for a great lunch during Navratri while you are fasting.

Imagine relishing a potato dish that has the tanginess of lemon with a hint of sweetness to it. It is the perfect mix of sweet and sour for your fasting days. So, right when you start feeling those hunger pangs, just cook this for yourself and you won't regret it.

Vrat friendly khatte meethe aloo recipe

What is your pick from this list? Do tell us in the comments.