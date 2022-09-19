Maharashtrian cuisine is as diverse as Indian cuisine as a whole. Each region offers a distinct flavour, contributing to making the state a potpourri of varied foods. From missal pav and vada pav to kothimbir vadi and puran poli, one can never run out of options for a hearty meal. And just like all regional cuisines, traditional Marathi-style meal comes in a large thali. In fact, there is a specific way of plating up the thaali in this part of the country. On the top, you'll find salt and lemon. Side dishes like chutneys, snacks and salads are placed on the left side. Dry vegetables and curries and dals find their place on the right side. Rice occupies the centre stage and breads right below at the bottom.





The neatly-set Maharashtrian thali is a feast not just for our taste buds but also for our eyes. Here we have handpicked and listed some classic Maharashtrian recipes to put together a delicious thaali for an authentic Maharashtrian meal.





(Also Read: Bhakarwadi: A Popular Snack You Believe Is Maharashtrian Actually Belongs To Gujarat)

Here're 7 Classic Recipes For Maharashtrian Thaali:

1. Koshimbir

Indian meal without salads is incomplete, right? Maharashtrian thaali always features the most popular onion salad, called Koshimbir. Chopped onions mixed with salt, sugar, green chillies and roasted peanuts constitute this refreshing salad. Here's the recipe.

2. Kothimbir Vadi

Made of coriander leaves, besan, rice flour and spices, this steamed snack makes for a healthy and heartening snack right before digging into the main meal. Click here for the recipe.

3. Aamti

This special Maharashtrian dal is made with yellow gram dal. The highlight is the tempering of curry leaves along with chillies, garam masala and mustard seeds. The addition of Maharashtra-special masala like goda masala makes it even more special. Here's the recipe.

4. Kolhapuri Vegetables

An assortment of mixed vegetables made even more flavourful with coconut, whole spices, yogurt and lemon juice - this dry bhaaji is a must if you want a slice of Maharashtrian foodscape. Click here for the recipe.

5. Koliwada

Koliwada is a Maharashtrian special curry that is made of prawns, which is fried till crispy after being dipped in a batter flavoured with lots of spices. Click here for the recipe.

6. Varan

This toor dal is cooked with coconut paste along with spices like mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chillies, ginger and garlic. This toor dal truly tickles the tongue and fills up the mouth with deliciousness. Click here for the recipe.

7. Puran Poli/Basundi

There is a variety of sweet desserts to round off your Maharashtrian thaali but here we bring you recipes of two of the most loved ones. Click here for the recipe for Puran Poli. If you choose Basundi, then this recipe is a must-try.





Put together a heart-warming Maharashtrian thaali with the help of these recipes and sate your craving for the unique flavours from different regions.