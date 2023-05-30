After a long and tiring day at work, mustering up the energy to cook a delicious meal can be a daunting task. We all crave a delightful dinner, but sometimes we need simple options that are easy to prepare yet still packed with flavour. For those who appreciate the irresistible allure of South Indian cuisine, you're in for a treat. South Indian food is renowned worldwide for its unique and delectable taste. In addition to the well-known Medu Vada, Idli Sambar, and Dosa, South Indian cuisine offers a plethora of lunch and dinner options that are sure to impress. In this article, we have curated a selection of such delightful South Indian recipes that are not only mouthwatering but also quick to prepare. These recipes will bring a burst of variety to your meals. Let's dive into these special recipes:





Also Read: 5 Healthy Refined Oil Alternatives That Can Help Burn Belly Fat

Here Are 7 Best South Indian Dinner Recipes:

1. Vangi Bhaat:

A popular dish hailing from Karnataka, Vangi Bhaat features brinjal as its main ingredient. This one-pot meal combines rice, brinjal, and a special Vangi Bhaat masala to create a flavorful delight. Vangi Bhaat is often included in wedding menus and pairs perfectly with raita. Click here for the recipe.





2. Rasam:

If you're in search of a comforting meal, Rasam is the perfect addition to your list. This tangy and aromatic dish comes in various delightful variations. Here, we present a rasam recipe with a zesty twist. All you need is arhar dal, spices, and a hint of lemon to create the tangy goodness. Click here for the recipe.

3. Andhra-Style Chicken Kadhi:

Prepare yourself for a mouthwatering twist on the traditional kadhi recipe, Andhra Style. This unique dish combines sour gravy with succulent chicken pieces, also known as Chicken Majjiga Pulusu. The best part? You can whip up this kadhi in just 15 minutes. Click here for the recipe.





4. Urlai Roast:

When you're short on time but crave a flavorful dish, Urlai Roast comes to the rescue. Baby potatoes are cooked with Chettinad masala, onions, and tomatoes, resulting in a delightful sabzi. Pair it with chapatti or serve it as a side dish. Click here for the recipe.





5. Tomato Rice:

For a quick and flavorful South Indian recipe, Tomato Rice is your go-to option. This simple dish combines tangy tomatoes, green chillies, and aromatic spices with rice to create a burst of flavour. Click here for the recipe.

6. Moru Curry:

Indulge in the delightful flavours of Moru Curry, a curry made with buttermilk or yogurt, coconut oil, grated coconut, and traditional South Indian spices. This authentic dish can be prepared in just 20 minutes. Click here for the recipe.





7. South Indian Masala Bhindi:

Bhindi (okra) is a beloved vegetable that can be prepared in numerous ways. One outstanding recipe is the South Indian-style Masala Bhindi. Crispy bhindi is tossed with aromatic spices, resulting in a mouthwatering dish. Pair it with chapatti or paratha for a satisfying meal. Click here for the recipe.





Also Read: This Instant Onion Achar Is Perfect for Beating the Heat Wave in Style!





With these easy and delightful South Indian dinner recipes, you can enjoy quick and flavoursome meals without compromising on taste. Expand your culinary horizons and savour the richness of South Indian cuisine.