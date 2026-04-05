We're almost done with the first quarter of 2026, Chennai's bar and restaurant scene has been vibrant with a flurry of new launches during the past few months. From a cocktail-forward bar that seeks inspiration from the Madras of the 1950s to a quirky Asian restaurant that isn't afraid to bend the rules and an upscale rooftop restaurant that truly allows you to unwind, there are enough new spots to cater to your myriad moods and cravings. We bring you up to speed:





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Here Are 7 New Bars And Restaurants You Must Try In Chennai

1. Lava - Grill @ The Roof, Taj Club House

One of our favourite rooftop restaurants in Chennai has just returned in an all-new avatar. Lava offers sweeping views of the Chennai CBD and a beautiful setting for sundowners and dinner. It's a great setting for date night with dim lights and an unhurried vibe. Global plates vie for your attention; from sushi rolls to dim sums, your comfort cravings are more than covered. But we're heading back for the views.

Where: Taj Club House, Club House Road

Photo: Lava

2. Fu Fu

A fun almost bold take on Asian cuisine, Fu Fu is one of Chennai's hottest new dinner destinations. Fu Fu is high on its experiential quotient, it's Zero ABV cocktails might give you a high. The beverage menu is full of quirky twists, I even found a toothbrush in my drink. The menu is loaded with Asian signatures that also include some OG favourites an American chop suey. Their baos are terrific, we also recommend their Miso Black Cod and their signature hand rolls wrapped in crisp nori with warm rice and fresh fillings.





Where: CP Ramaswamy Road, Alwarpet

Photo: Ashwin Rajagopalan

3. Same Same But Different

Chennai's love for twisted Asian cuisine takes on a whole new life at this cleverly named restaurant with a casual vibe. As the name suggests, Same Same But Different is a fun take on Thai cuisine where the surprises never stop. Expect fiery flavours that are drawn from across Thailand's diverse culinary destinations. Crowd favourites include the Thai Chilli Jam Prawns and the Mushroom dumplings served with a flavourful, truffled coconut broth.





Where: St Mary's Road, Alwarpet

4. Presto Panini

Your search for the best Panini in Chennai ends here. It's a fine Italian restaurant - Elba Trading Company, at night and transforms into a completely new space for weekday lunches, even some of the signages and frames quietly flip over. The menu is dominated by focaccia sandwiches (the bread is crafted in house) and salads; the truffle chicken panini is one of the stars of the menu. That's not the only reason to head to Presto, we dig their Nutella tiramisu and Choco Deliza.





Where: St Mary's Road, Alwarpet

5. Momotaaro

Asian cuisine continues to rule in Chennai with the debut of Momotaaro that combines the distinct culinary traditions of Japan and Thailand. The menu showcases the refined simplicity of Japanese cuisine with scrumptious sushi and sashimi platters and ramen bowls with an umami overload. Thai signatures include crowd favourites like the Pad Thai, aromatic curries and a classic Tom Yum.





Where: Nungambakkam High Road

Photo: Momotaaro

6. The Quarter

A welcome respite from high-energy bars with loud music, The Quarter is a throwback of sorts to the Madras that was. It's the perfect spot to unwind after a frenetic work day. This cocktail-forward bar offers a wide array of craft cocktails including bestsellers like the fruity Mukkani and Biriyani, a cocktail version of one of the country's most popular Sunday favourites. The small plates are infused with local ingredients and back stories. Regulars swear by the mini uthappams and mutton rolls.





Where: The Savera, RK Salai





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7. Haritam

Photo: Ashwin Rajagopalan

Chennai's South Indian vegetarian dining scene is dominated by busy restaurants where lounging is not an option. These are places where you wake up and drink the coffee, not smell the coffee. Haritam, tucked away in a heritage bungalow is that rare exception. The restaurant serves a wide range of South Indian snacks (aka tiffin) and wholesome meals for lunch. Haritam showcases heirloom recipes and also offers a wide range of millet-based options that find the sweet spot between wellness and delicious flavours.





Where: PS Siva Swamy Road, Sullivan Garden, Mylapore