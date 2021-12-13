Reboot your breakfast routine with these healthy salads that have many nutritional benefits and are truly delicious. To ensure that you get a range of nutrients, choose a wide variety of vegetables — the more colourful, the better — and opt for those ingredients that are high in fibre and will keep you feeling content. Use feta or parmesan cheese judiciously because they pack a punch. Finally, for that right flavour, add herbs. So, before you start your nonstop gorge-fest during the Christmas holidays, try these seven light salads for breakfast that are simple to toss together, but delicious.

Sprouts and fruits combine to produce this nutritious salad. Apart from a light breakfast, you can even have it as a mid-day meal. Sprouts, olives, cherry tomatoes, orange, kiwi, and feta cheese are among the ingredients. It doesn't get any easier or healthier than this.

Avocados are a powerhouse of nutrients. They combine the protein of meat, fat of butter, and vitamins and minerals of green vegetables. This salad also includes cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and iceberg lettuce, in addition to the avocado.

This Thai-inspired salad is full of nutrients. Made with a few ingredients, it's a breeze to put together. Have it for breakfast or even as a mid-day meal. The olives, spring onions, coriander leaves, and honey make it fresh, and satisfying.

This nutritious salad is made with pearl barley, pomegranate, and avocado. Olive oil and lemon juice are drizzled on top. Apart from breakfast, you could also toss the ingredients together to serve as a mid-day snack, or even a side dish at your next cookout or dinner party.

This vibrant, fresh and light cold salad will brighten up your palate. Paneer, corns, apples, red pepper, radish, and potatoes are combined in this quick and easy breakfast salad. A dash of honey and some red wine dressing ties it all up together.

You'll only need about 20 minutes to make this nutritious and delicious salad that's packed with flavour. Cabbage, tomatoes, and carrots are among the veggies used in this salad. Toss with a delightful dressing of yoghurt, honey, salt, and pepper to accentuate the taste of the fresh vegetables.

This bean salad is incredibly versatile. Dress it up with hard-boiled egg, parsley, and crispy breadcrumbs to make it a meal. It's the ideal salad to m make ahead of time, since the flavours deepen as it sits in the fridge.





You need minimal ingredients and just a few minutes to put together any of these juicy, crispy, vibrant, and tasty salads. So, what are you waiting for?