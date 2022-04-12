When we think of non-veg snacks, we are instantly thinking of chicken tikkas and mutton kebabs. No doubt the popularity of these dishes is unbeatable; there are many other items that we can try when in the mood for a quick and easy entrée dish to blow our guests away. Seafood, for example, is easy to work with, quick to prepare and has a variety of options when it comes to preparing tantalising starters. From fish pakoda to tandoori prawns, seafood snacks are juicy and tender on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Have guests coming over or just want to treat yourself to a sumptuous meal? Try out these 7 seafood snacks that will be ready in less than 20 minutes.

7 Seafood Snacks That Will Be Ready Under 20 Minutes

1. Fish Pakoda (Our Recommendation):

One of the most popular recipes amongst fish lovers, fish pakoda is a crunchy snack that can be prepared in less than 15 minutes. Next time you want to impress your guests with a quick and easy non-vegetarian starter, ditch the usual chicken dishes and choose this recipe instead. Click here for the full recipe.





Seafood snacks are easy to make

2. Prawn Pakoda:

Covered in a flavourful batter of besan, aamchur and other spices, the crispy prawn pakoda is a quick and fun starter to add to your menu. To make it extra crunchy, fry until lightly golden and take off the heat. Fry again right before serving and pair with saucy dips and salads. Click here for the recipe.

3. Popcorn Crusted Fish Fingers:

Fish fingers are another classic snack that all seafood lovers swear by. Strips of fish are coated with a mixture and fried until golden brown. For the extra crunch, these fish fingers are coated with bread and popcorn crumbs before frying. Here is the recipe for crunchy fish fingers. Click here for the recipe.

4. Achaari Fish Tikka:

Tangy, spicy and completely lip-smacking, this achaari fish tikka is a favourite amongst many seafood lovers. A perfect start to any feast, these bite-sized flavourful tikkas are equally delicious and easy to make. Cover with a marinade of curd, ginger garlic paste, masala and some other ingredients and then roast or cook in the tandoor for 10-15 minutes. Click here for the recipe.





Fish and prawns dishes turn out great as starters

5. Crisp Fried Prawns:

A crisp snack made with prawns, which are marinated in soya sauce, wine and sugar. They are then tossed with a lip-smacking Asian sauce. The thick and fiery sauce pairs perfectly with the lightly flavoured crisp prawns and makes a delicious entrée dish. Click here for the recipe.

6. Sesame Prawn Balls:

Minced prawn is marinated with ginger-garlic and other spices. It is then made into bite-sized balls and coated with sesame seeds before frying it to a crunchy and golden texture. A delicious side dish to pair with noodles or to have as is, the prawn balls are easy and delicious. Click here for the recipe.

7. Tandoori Tiger Prawns:

Tiger prawns are a tad bit bigger than the regular ones and make for a great snack too. Marinate the juicy tiger prawns in a mix of spices and masalas and let sit it for some time. Roast in a pan with almost no-oil until evenly charred from all sides or cook in a tandoor oven. Click here for the recipe.





There you go, try these seafood snacks for your next house party or some mid-week self-pampering.