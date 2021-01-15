High-Protein Diet: How To Make Protein-Packed Soya Chaat (Recipe Inside)

Soya chaat can be a great breakfast dish too.

Highlights Soybean is a storehouse of protein.

Soya chaat makes for a healthy snacking option.

Soya chaat recipe gives you enough room for experimentation.

We all are aware of mid-meal cravings and untimely hunger pangs. Aren't we? It is then we resort to chips, crackers and other quick bites, which often get unhealthy. This habit of unhealthy, calorific munching further leads to weight gain and other lifestyle diseases. Hence, we constantly look for nibbling options that are delicious yet health. What if we say we have a delicious solution to this universal problem? Yes, you heard it right! NDTV Food brings you a unique soya chaat recipe that is nutritious to the core and can be put together in just a few minutes.





Made with soya bean chunks, tomato, onion, ginger, garlic and a few kitchen spices, this dish is a treasure trove of protein and other essential nutrients. But before jumping into the recipe, let's find out what makes soya chaat a healthy dish.





High Protein Diet: Health Benefits Of Soya Bean:

Soya bean is deemed one of the best sources of plant protein. As per USDA, a 100-gram soya bean provides about 70 percent of our daily protein requirement. Hence, health experts around the world recommend this ingredient in our daily diet to promote metabolism, digestion and weight loss. It also helps you keep full for long.





It is also loaded with essential vitamins, potassium, iron, magnesium, calcium and other nutrients that help you keep strong and healthy from within. Several studies around the world have also inferred soya bean might prevent bone weakening and osteoporosis in menopausal women.

How To Make Protein-Rich Soya Chaat | Soya Chaat Recipe:

Every chaat recipe is versatile and unique to each one's preference. While some people like it extra tangy, others add excess sev to make it extra crunchy.





In this particular soya bean recipe, all we need to do is boil the soya bean chunks and stir-fry in a mix made with onion, ginger, garlic and some spices. Oil can be added to it as per your preference.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe.





Promoted

To make the dish healthier and fulfilling, you can further experiment with the dish. Adding some sprouts, cucumber, carrot and veggies of your choice to the recipe will make the dish yet more fulfilling. And if you are a fan of tanginess, then do not forget to squeeze some lemon juice before eating.





You can also enjoy soya chaat as a quick, healthy and wholesome breakfast meal. Try this recipe and let us know how you like it.







