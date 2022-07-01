Why is it that we like weekends more than weekdays? The answer is pretty obvious, isn't it?! We get to take a break from the routine of our life! Whether we go to school, college or the office, it is universally accepted that weekends are meant to be the time to take back our life and enjoy it to the fullest. We love to call people at our homes and share a meal with our loved ones. And, any party or get-together is incomplete without a host of snacks on the menu. We have shortlisted some delicious veg snack recipes that you can serve your guests. The best part about these recipes is that they are all finger foods, everybody can enjoy the snacks without worrying about making a mess!











Here're 7 Veg Finger Food Recipes:

1. Potato Bites - Our Recommendation







While we are all used to buying this snack from stores, we have found a way to make it at home by following a few easy steps. With easily available ingredients, you and your family will be able to enjoy fresh potato bites at home.











Click here for the full recipe of Potato Bites.





2. Paneer Popcorn







Paneer popcorn is the vegetarian variation of classic chicken popcorn. You don't need to do a lot of preparation to make paneer popcorn; all you need to do is season the paneer, coat it in batter and fry it!







Click here for the full recipe for Paneer Popcorn.

3. French Fries







Who doesn't love French fries? This classic potato snack is our go-to food for all occasions! Rather than spending money to buy this snack, we can easily make it at home with this quick and easy recipe.











Click here for the full recipe for French Fries.





4. Pizza Puff







Pizza puff is a healthy, not-fried recipe made using wheat flour and semolina. The grated cottage cheese adds a touch of creaminess to the pizza filling within the puff.











Click here for the full recipe of Pizza Puff.

5. Mozzarella Sticks







This snack is a popular choice in cafes and restaurants. Now you can make this cheesy snack at home. Slices of mozzarella cheese are coated in ingredients to give its signature crispy outer covering and gooey cheese-filled stuffing.











Click here for the full recipe of Mozzarella Sticks.





6. Potato Smiley







Potato Smileys are a crunchy potato snack that is not only delicious but also fun in appearance! We usually buy this snack as its unique look makes us feel that it may be difficult to make at home. The reality is the total opposite, Potato Smileys are extremely easy to make.











Click here for the full recipe of Potato Smiley.

7. Onion Rings







Next up we bring you a yummy recipe for the classic onion rings that everyone will love! This easy, quick and delicious recipe has a simple process and requires minimum ingredients to be cooked.











Click here for the full recipe for Onion Rings.











Try out these delicious veg finger foods and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.