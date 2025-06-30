There's no denying that kebabs are an amazing comfort food. Those who love kebabs know that there is no 'wrong' time to eat them - they can be enjoyed at any time! If you're returning home after a long workday and don't wish to cook, how about ordering in some delicious kebabs for dinner today? Below we have listed 8 popular types of chicken kebabs you can easily find at nearby restaurants. From subtle to spicy flavours, this list includes a wide variety of options. Check it out below:

Here Are 8 Popular Types Of Chicken Kebabs You Can Order For Dinner:

1. Classic Chicken Seekh Kebab

Chicken Seekh Kebab is a timeless treat that never disappoints. It is made by cooking minced chicken enhanced with spices on skewers. The best seekh kebabs have a subtly smoky and aromatic flavour. Enjoy it with pudina (mint) chutney and roomali roti or naan.

2. Chicken Gilafi Kebab

This is a scrumptious variation of the classic chicken seekh. Chicken Gilafi kebab has a distinctive taste and texture derived from a coating of finely chopped veggies, some of which are sometimes mixed with the mince too. Ingredients like capsicum, carrot, onion, tomato, etc., are used for this purpose. They tend to add a mild crunch to the kebab.

3. Chicken Galouti Kebab

This Lucknow-style kebab is loved across the country for its melt-in-the-mouth texture. Although it is traditionally made with lamb meat, many restaurants also offer a chicken version. Nowadays, Galouti kebab is often shaped like discs and served with mini rotis/parathas as an appetiser.

4. Chicken Malai Kebab

As the name suggests, malai (cream) and/or yoghurt are used while marinating the chicken for this kebab. As a result, it turns out beautifully tender. The malai also reduces the overall spice level. So, if you're looking for a light kebab option, order this one at home.

5. Chicken Shami Kebab

Chicken Shami Kebabs are especially popular during parties. They consist of pan-fried round or oval-shaped patties of chicken mince. Whole spices are used to lend this Mughlai delicacy a robust flavour. You can relish it with onion rings and green chutney.

6. Chicken Chapli Kebab

Chapli kebab is a famous Pakistani-style kebab prepared with ground meat. This kebab is also usually shaped like a round patty. Rather than being grilled, chicken chapli kebab is shallow-fried. It is typically spicy, thanks to the use of various masalas and green chillies.

7. Chicken Afghan Kebab

If you're looking for an impressive starter, Afghan Chicken Kebab is a fantastic choice. The chicken is generally marinated in a mix of yoghurt, spices and nuts. Together, they give the kebab a rich, irresistible flavour and succulent texture. Is your mouth watering already? Order it online now!

8. Chicken Shish Kebab

This is a unique Middle Eastern-style kebab you must try, especially if you prefer non-spicy kebabs. Here, the marinade for the chicken contains yoghurt, herbs and lemon. While grilling, these kebabs gain a delightful smokiness you will love.





