9 Indian Street Foods Everyone Is Making At Home During Lockdown; You Too Should

Make these popular street foods of India at home with common ingredients.

We all are missing our favourite street foods, maybe more than the exotic dishes of fancy restaurants. But the good news is, some of the many street foods can be easily made at home, at least that's what many home chef are doing during lockdown. Thanks to social media, we have been keeping a tab on all the popular food trends and we have a fair idea of what are the most popular dishes people are cooking themselves during lockdown, and many of our beloved street foods made to the list. Here we list down some of the most-cooked lockdown recipes of street foods that can be made at home with easily-available ingredients.





Street Foods Of India: Try These Recipes At Home:

1. Pani Puri

This one has been all over our Instagram stories. Looks like people are not able to resist their craving for this age-old traditional street food, which we also fondly call 'golgappe'. It is so easy to make at home, you might not go out on the streets again to eat it post lockdown.





2. Samosa

Not just aloo samosa, you can make matar samosa, paneer samosa, chocolate samosa or any other version of samosa you like, at home. With just a little practice, you'll be able to make the perfectly-shaped triangular samosa in your own kitchen.





3. Dahi Bhalla

You just need this one tip to make soft and squishy bhallas at home. Whip the batter as thoroughly as possible and you'll get bhalla just like you get from your neighbourhood chaat stall. Finish with a flavourful dahi mixture with chutneys.





4. Pav Bhaji

Making bhaji is easier than your regular sabzi, believe us! Just make sure you have pav bhaji masala and fresh pav buns at home. The best part about making pav bhaji is you can use any veggies of your choice, or whichever veggies you have in your pantry.





5. Momos

Ah! The Indo-Chinese delight we all love so much. Not many of you might know, but making momos is quite easy. You just have to knead dough with maida (or atta) with some salt, oil and water, and roll out thin small wraps. Just stuff it with your kind of filling and steam in idli maker or any pan on stove.





6. Bhel Puri

You can easily get the ingredients for making bhel puri at your local grocery store. Assemble these, add chopped onions and tomatoes, some peanuts and flavour it with spices and chutney. It's that simple.





7. Aloo Tikki

Tikki is so easy to make that you'll start wondering why you were not making it at home all this time. Potatoes, peas and some common Indian spices are all you need to make spicy aloo tikki at home.





8. Vada Pav

It was so hard for people of Mumbai to ignore the craving for vada pav, which they used to get at every nook and corner of the city. So, they started making it at home, and you can too.





9. Choley Bhature

This street food does the job of a heart-filling, satiating meal. You just have to soak chickpeas, and knead dough for bhature in advance, rest is a cakewalk.





Don't let Coronavirus scare you so much that you forget about your favourite street foods. Make and enjoy them at home with these easy recipes.









