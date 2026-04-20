Alia Bhatt, with her balanced, consistent, and holistic approach to fitness, has often fascinated us. She is as vocal about her love for food as she is about her deviation towards fitness. Whether it's her favourite milkcake in London or the beetroot raita the world fell in love with, she never shies away from declaring her love, all the while looking so fit and fabulous. Now, her trainer, Karan Sawhney, has opened up about her “ultra-disciplined” regime. He also revealed the secret behind her radiant glow.

Alia Bhatt's Trainer Reveals The Secret To Her Fitness

In a recent conversation, Karan Sawhney heaped praise on Alia Bhatt for efficiently managing both her professional and personal commitments while keeping fitness a priority. “I tell you honestly, I'm not just saying this because I train Alia, she is a mother, she runs her own business, she is an actor, and she's ultra-disciplined. I'm honest about that,” he said on his fitness studio, The Tribe India's, podcast.





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He further added that Alia remains disciplined with her food, sleep, and training, even during 12-hour shoots. That consistency is what sets her apart, and it is something all of us can learn from.

Not only this, but he also spoke about how she never misses any opportunity to focus on her daughter's well-being. Karan shared, “She still knows about her daughter, every little thing. She's fully hands-on. And she is super clean with her food. I think that reflects in whatever you do.”

Alia Bhatt's Diet And Fitness Regime

Alia Bhatt's fitness journey integrates strength training, yoga, and a mindful approach to nutrition. Even after the birth of her daughter, Raha Kapoor, in 2022, she inspired many by choosing a natural, slow, and sustainable path to fitness. She returned to work while continuing postpartum-friendly Pilates, going for walks, and indulging in nourishing foods, rather than pursuing aggressive or immediate weight loss.

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In an old interview with Aap Ki Adalat, the Jigra actor shared in Hindi, “I am a true Indian, very desi. I don't like eating salads. Instead, I prefer rice and dal along with vegetables. If I have roti, I go for ragi roti or those made from jowar. My options keep changing. I do not touch sugar at all.”

Meanwhile, nutritionist Angie Kassabie once noted that Alia has never starved herself. Instead, she prefers to indulge in good food alongside desserts in moderation. “We're also giving her desserts on a regular basis, low in carbs, fats, and cholesterol and very low in calories, where every piece contains between 160 and 260 calories. For a couple of days, we go on a detox from time to time, where she has juices that are super tasty and help flush out toxins from her body,” the nutritionist told Vogue India in a 2018 interview.