SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • All You Need To Know About Kappa (Mashed Tapioca), Kerala's Ultimate Comfort Food

All You Need To Know About Kappa (Mashed Tapioca), Kerala's Ultimate Comfort Food

Kappa is a comforting dish made using boiled tapioca, coconut paste, onion, red chillies, curry leaves and different spices.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: June 26, 2020 17:23 IST

Reddit
All You Need To Know About Kappa (Mashed Tapioca), Kerala's Ultimate Comfort Food

Kappa tastes the best when it accompanied by some meat or fish curry

Highlights
  • From chips to biryani, tapioca is used to prepare different dishes
  • What stands out in the lot is a plate of kappa puzhukku or simply kappa
  • Kappa is consumed as a rice substitute by many people in Kerala

What do you associate the most with the cuisine of Kerala? The quickest answers will be seafood, coconut gravy, and the rich aroma of curry leaves and coconut oil. But that's not all! The cuisine of Kerala has much more to offer - both in vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. One popular vegetable grown in the state is tapioca - the roots of cassava plant (where we get sabudana from). This root vegetable is considered to be one of the main starch ingredients in Kerala's food culture, along with rice.

From simple chips to a lavish biryani, Keralites use tapioca for preparing several dishes on almost a regular basis. What stands out in the lot is a plate of humble kappa puzhukku or simply kappa. It is a comforting dish made using boiled tapioca, coconut paste, onion, red chillies, curry leaves and different spices.

Also Read: How To Make Kerala-Style Kadala Curry At Home (Recipe Inside)

k4927f0oTapioca is touted to be good for digestion

Alongside its popularity in the cuisine, kappa has a rich history. It is said that this dish was introduced as a substitute to rice by the then King of Travancore Vishakham Thirunal Rama Varma in between 1880-1884 C.E, after his kingdom was hit by a great famine. Since then, kappa is still being consumed as a rice substitute by many people in Kerala. It is also said that many refugees survived on kappa during World War II, when there was a shortage of food

Here we bring you an authentic recipe of kappa that can be prepared easily at home. Click here for the recipe.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

This dish can be consumed anytime of the day and tastes the best when it accompanied by some meat or fish curry.

Feel free to leave a comment below if you liked the recipe!

Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Tapioca BenefitsKappaSouth Indian Food
Top 7 Zinc-Rich Foods For Immunity You Can Include In Your Summer Diet
Top 7 Zinc-Rich Foods For Immunity You Can Include In Your Summer Diet
Watch: 6 Of The Healthiest Vegetables That You Can Include In Your Diet - Experts Reveal
Watch: 6 Of The Healthiest Vegetables That You Can Include In Your Diet - Experts Reveal

Related Recipes

Advertisement

SPONSORED

Wondering How To Clean Fruits And Vegetables Properly? We Have Found The Solution!

Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 