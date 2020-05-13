5 Chips And Crisps Of South India We Are Craving Right Now

These immensely popular snacks from South India are very flavourful

Highlights Banana chips are made with thin slices of banana

Tapioca chips are a delight to munch into

There are many kinds of chips and crisps from South India

While it is true that the lockdown can really put our patience to test at times, but we all know that there is nothing more important than our health right now; and social distancing is key to break the chain of infection. In times like this, it is little hard to get hold of your favourite snacks. And naturally, we are craving a lot of crispy and crunchy goods, especially the ones hailing from South India. Whether or not, you have travelled to South India - these snacks have reached you, and found a place right in the centre of your heart. These immensely popular snacks from South India are so steeped in flavour that it has earned fans in every corner of the country.





Here are some South Indian chips and crisps we wish to munch on right now, and a few recipes that may help, if you happen to be on the same boat as us:





1. Banana Chips

The stellar snack is made with thinly cut slices of bananas. It deep-fried in coconut oil, until crisp. It is possibly one of the most popular snack in our list, and here's a scrummy banana chips recipe that could help you make a quick batch at home.





2. Tapioca Chips

Tapioca chips is one of the crispiest snacks to go with your sham ki chai. We especially enjoy the ones made with just tapioca, coconut oil and red chilly powder. The fiery chips are a lip-smacking affair you shouldn't miss, if you haven't tried it already.

(Also Read: 10 Creative Ways to Make Your Own Healthy Vegetable Chips)





3. Murukku

Also known as chakli in Maharashtra, murukku is a coiled, crispy snack made with rice flour and a few spices. If you feel experimental today, you can try this healthy baked chakli at home today.





4. Thattai or rice crisps

These crisps are made with rice flour and bare minimum ingredients. We bet you can't stop at one.





(Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Thattai, South India's Famous Rice Cracker (Recipe Video Inside))





5. Ola or Ribbon Pakoda

Wafer-thin and gorgeous, these crisps appear like thin strips of ribbon. To make this at home, prepare a batter of rice flour, besan, red chilly powder, jeera, turmeric, hing and salt. Cut thin, even strips of ribbon of your desired length and fry.





There, we saw you slurping. So go don your apron, try to fry as many as you can today and let us know your favourite!







