SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • 5 Chips And Crisps Of South India We Are Craving Right Now

5 Chips And Crisps Of South India We Are Craving Right Now

Here are some South Indian chips and crisps we wish to munch on right now, and a few recipes that may help, if you happen to be on the same boat as us:

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: May 13, 2020 18:21 IST

Reddit
5 Chips And Crisps Of South India We Are Craving Right Now

These immensely popular snacks from South India are very flavourful

Highlights
  • Banana chips are made with thin slices of banana
  • Tapioca chips are a delight to munch into
  • There are many kinds of chips and crisps from South India

While it is true that the lockdown can really put our patience to test at times, but we all know that there is nothing more important than our health right now; and social distancing is key to break the chain of infection. In times like this, it is little hard to get hold of your favourite snacks. And naturally, we are craving a lot of crispy and crunchy goods, especially the ones hailing from South India. Whether or not, you have travelled to South India - these snacks have reached you, and found a place right in the centre of your heart. These immensely popular snacks from South India are so steeped in flavour that it has earned fans in every corner of the country.

Here are some South Indian chips and crisps we wish to munch on right now, and a few recipes that may help, if you happen to be on the same boat as us:

1. Banana Chips

The stellar snack is made with thinly cut slices of bananas. It deep-fried in coconut oil, until crisp. It is possibly one of the most popular snack in our list, and here's a scrummy banana chips recipe that could help you make a quick batch at home.

n0qh7n7

2. Tapioca Chips

Tapioca chips is one of the crispiest snacks to go with your sham ki chai. We especially enjoy the ones made with just tapioca, coconut oil and red chilly powder. The fiery chips are a lip-smacking affair you shouldn't miss, if you haven't tried it already.

(Also Read: )

3. Murukku

Also known as chakli in Maharashtra, murukku is a coiled, crispy snack made with rice flour and a few spices. If you feel experimental today, you can try this healthy baked chakli at home today.

murukku

4. Thattai or rice crisps

These crisps are made with rice flour and bare minimum ingredients. We bet you can't stop at one.

(Also Read:  )

5. Ola or Ribbon Pakoda

Wafer-thin and gorgeous, these crisps appear like thin strips of ribbon. To make this at home, prepare a batter of rice flour, besan, red chilly powder, jeera, turmeric, hing and salt. Cut thin, even strips of ribbon of your desired length and fry.

k40dvm18

There, we saw you slurping. So go don your apron, try to fry as many as you can today and let us know your favourite!

Comments

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  SnacksSouth Indian SnacksBanana Chips
Olive Oil, Coconut Oil Or Canola Oil: Which One Is The Healthiest Cooking Oil? Find In This Video
Olive Oil, Coconut Oil Or Canola Oil: Which One Is The Healthiest Cooking Oil? Find In This Video
Lockdown Baking: Make Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake After You've Tried All Simple Cake Recipes
Lockdown Baking: Make Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake After You've Tried All Simple Cake Recipes

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com