Aren't curries truly a life saviour in an Indian household? You know your meals are sorted if you have a bowl full of curry accompanied with roti or rice right in front of you. From butter chicken and rajma masala to mutton curry, dum aloo and more- the list of curries is never-ending, leaving us spoilt for choice. And the best part is that each and every curry recipe has its own uniqueness, flavours and taste, making all of them perfect to make your spread even more delicious and indulgent to the core. With a rich usage of aromatic masalas and veggies, chicken or meat, every bite of a curry makes you want to take another and dig in some more.





Now that we know about the endless delectable curry recipes available in the culinary list, let's get you on a gastronomically rich journey of one of the most popular curry recipes that you can prepare at home too! Here we bring you a list of oh-so-delicious 'do pyaza' recipes. From ever-popular paneer do pyaza to chicken do pyaza and more, there are literally so many versions of this Mughlai delight. True to their name, these recipes involve two whole onions. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started with the list.

Here's A List Of 5 Do Pyaza Recipes You Can Make At Home:

1. Paneer Do Pyaza

A vegetarian's delight! This paneer recipe is one of the most loved recipes in the vegetarian's menu. Pair it up with naan or tandoori roti and there you get your lavish spread ready to be savoured. Wondering how to make it? Click here.

2. Soya Do Pyaza

Here we bring you another delectable do pyaza recipe, perfect for all the vegetarians out there. You can use both soya chunks or soya granules while preparing this recipe. So, what are you waiting for? Get hold of the simple ingredients available in your pantry and cook up this sumptuous dish. Here's the recipe for you.

3. Chicken Do Pyaza

We hear you, chicken lovers! This quick and easy-to-make chicken recipe doesn't require long hours of marination. About 35-40 mins are enough to infuse flavours in the chicken and make it juicy and succulent. Find the full recipe here.

4. Aloo Do Pyaza

We all can agree, aloo is the most versatile ingredient. We can make literally anything and everything with this humble ingredient. Here we bring you one more addition to the list. This aloo do pyaza recipe can be a tough competition for both paneer do pyaza and chicken do pyaza recipes. Want to know how? Click here.

5. Mutton Do Pyaza

This recipe is a rich and hearty curry packed with a pool of aromatic spices and herbs. It has juicy and succulent mutton pieces cooked in spices like cumin seeds, bay leaf, peppercorns, cloves, powdered fenugreek and fennel seeds and more. Find the recipe here.

Try out these recipes as your weekend lunch/dinner spread, let us know how they turned out in the comment section below. Happy Weekend!



