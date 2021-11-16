Sitting over a chair with a hot cup of tea along with delicious snacks is something we all cherish. 'Chai time' is definitely incomplete without some crispy and fried snacks on the side. This wholesome combination of delectable snacks accompanied with a steaming cup of chai uplifts mood in no time, isn't it? From classic samosas and pakoras to chips and kachoris, there are options galore to pick and choose from, but a little experiment never hurt anyone. Here we bring you a list of five snacks that are made with the mix and match of aloo and paneer, followed by tangy and aromatic seasonings and spices.





Besides being super crispy and delectable, these snacks are very easy to make at home. Pair these snacks with imli ki chutney, mint chutney and enjoy the ultimate experience of snacking at home within a few minutes.





Here's A List Of 5 Aloo Paneer Snacks To Make At Home

1. Aloo Paneer Bread Pakora

This aloo and paneer bread pakora is very popular in the streets of Delhi. Made with spicy potato and paneer filling, dipped in gram flour batter and then fried golden and crispy to perfection. Serve it hot with tangy chutney or you can also pair it with rasedar aloo ki sabzi. Here's the recipe of aloo paneer pakora and aloo ki sabzi.

2. Aloo Paneer Kebab

Soft, crumbly and aromatic, these kebabs are laden with the goodness of paneer and versatile potatoes. They are made with a cheesy and spicy filling and we are sure, this quick and easy will easy recipe will impress your guests in no time. Wondering how to make it? Click here.

3. Aloo Paneer Kofta

Here we bring you a quick and easy aloo-paneer kofta recipe that can also be an ideal addition to the vrat menu. To make this savoury snack, all you need to do is prepare simple dough with potato, paneer, flour and some spices and fry them into crispy kofta balls and it's done! Here's a simple recipe for you.

4. Hyderabadi Paneer Aloo Kulcha

Crisp on the outside and soft and mushy on the inside, the aloo paneer filling transforms a simple kulcha into a stellar dish that you would want to make every other day. Besides having this with a cup of chai, you can also pair it up with several curries to enjoy a wholesome dinner meal. Click here for the recipe.

5. Aloo Paneer Tikki

Tikki is one snack that is loved by almost everyone. Have it as is or make a savoury chaat along with some chutneys, this authentic Indian street food is versatile to the core. This particular tikki recipe involves the addition of paneer which further makes it even more delicious and indulgent. Here's the recipe.

Make these delicious snacks recipes at home and enjoy them with your tea! Let us know in the comments section below which one you liked the most. Happy Snacking!









