Let's just agree: lunch breaks these days are more like lunch sprints. Between online meetings, metro rides, and last-minute errands, who has time for a sit-down meal? This is where quick, easy and one-hand-friendly-protein packed lunches can come to your rescue. They are quick, easy, and give you enough fuel to power through the day, without crashing by 4 PM. It has protein, which can keep you full for hours. Now, we understand if early in the morning cooking feels like a huge task to you. For those times, don't stress yourself and order these handheld snacks right to your doorstep from your favourite food delivery app. But, if you are in the mood to whip something up yourself, here are six high-protein options that are convenient and even bigger in flavour.





Also Read: Healthy Diet: How Much Protein Is Enough? Celeb Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary Reveals All About Protein

6 Protein-Packed Lunches You Can Eat With One Hand

1. Paneer Wrap

Photo: Pexels



Delicious and filling, paneer wrap is one dish that can easily be eaten on the go. With soft tandoori paneer cubes, crunchy veggies and a light delicious spread of mint chutney wrapped in whole wheat flatbread, this snack has it all. Paneer gives you a solid protein hit while the veggies add freshness. Plus, it is easy to roll, wrap, and eat without worrying about spilling the ingredients. It is one wholesome wrap that'll satiate your protein quota in the easiest way possible. But if your mornings are packed with no time to pay attention to your protein intake, order a readymade paneer wrap from your favourite food delivery app and have it while driving to your office.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

2. Egg Bhurji Roll

Got some leftover egg bhurji from last night? Make it into a delicious roll! All you have to do is stuff it inside a soft paratha, drizzle a little ketchup and green chutney over it, and roll it up. It is spicy, filling, and loaded with protein, thanks to eggs. It is ideal for busy weekdays when you need to eat with one hand and reply to emails with the other. Top it up with onions and green chillies for that extra punch and you are good to go!

3. Vegetable And Hummus Wrap

Photo: Unsplash

This is for all the vegetarians out there looking for plant protein, vegetable and hummus wrap is your hero. Just fill a whole wheat wrap with grilled veggies – bell peppers, zucchini, carrots – along with a big generous serving of protein-rich hummus. It is light, creamy, and super easy to eat on the move Plus, it'll leave you feeling full and not bloated. This is the perfect recipe when you want a quick wrap with all things vegetarian.

4. Grilled Soya Chaap Roll

Want a quick protein source but not paneer? Then say hello to soya cheap rolls! Just marinate the soya chaap sticks with spices and grill them to perfection. Wrap it up in roomali roti with onions and chutney, make it into two halves and serve fresh! It is chewy, filling, and has a good amount of protein, making it a delicious and portable lunch option. This quick roll is definitely worth bookmarking if you want a spicy, protein-packed lunch option.

5. Chicken Tikka Sandwich

Photo: Pexels

Sandwich is our best in times of hurry and there's no better recipe for your protein intake than a chicken tikka sandwich. Grilled chicken tikka chunks, onions, and mint chutney all stuffed inside fresh bread or a multigrain bun, this sandwich is a desi twist on your usual lunch. Chicken will give you the lean protein you need, and the flavours keep you coming back for more. But, if you think grilling chicken sounds like too much work on a hot afternoon, your favourite food delivery app is always one scroll away with multiple chicken sandwich options.

6. Chickpea And Avocado Sandwich

With creamy avocado combined with protein-rich chickpeas, this sandwich is a lunchtime saviour when you want something filling yet fresh. Lightly mash boiled chickpeas with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper and a dash of garlic. Spread this over toasted multigrain bread with avocado slices, and it's done! High protein, high flavour and low on fuss. This delicious sandwich recipe is a must-try if you are looking for a fun protein-packed lunch option.





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.