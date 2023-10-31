Diwali is just around the corner and we are leaving no stone unturned to make the festival special for the loved ones. From cleaning the house to arranging lights and more, we are setting up the space to throw a grand Diwali party. Another element that plays a major role in Diwali celebrations is gifting. People meet, greet, and exchange gifts during the festival as a gesture of love and affection. If you are looking for gifting options too, then this is just the article for you. We curated a list of some exquisite dinnerware that you can opt for your loved ones. The best part is that these crockeries are currently available for huge discounts, courtesy of the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival. The month-long shopping extravaganza is offering lucrative deals on various products across the website. Moreover, ICICI credit and debit card holders will get an additional 10 percent off on the total amount. Sounds exciting? Click here to learn about the offers in detail.

Diwali Gifting Options: 5 Of The Best Deals On Dinnerware:

@home Arias Moon Winter Forest Dinner Set:

This product offers a versatile 33-piece dinnerware set, suitable for various needs, be it special occasions, restaurant use, or everyday dining. This collection is not only elegant but also hygienic, meeting food-grade standards. Alongside, it is designed to withstand extreme temperatures, making it safe for use in freezers, microwaves, and dishwashers.





ExclusiveLane 'Turquoise' Hand Glazed Ceramic Dinner Set:

Crafted by skilled artisans in India, these ceramic dinnerware sets are both microwave and dishwasher-safe. Alongside, it is versatile and comes with dinner plates suitable for serving main meals, quarter plates perfect for serving chapatis, bread, appetizers, or desserts, and katoris designed for serving a variety of dishes, including curries, dal, vegetables, curd, and dessert. The package includes four dinner plates, four quarter plates, and four katoris.





Amazon Brand - Solimo Melamine Dinnerware Set:

Crafted from 100 percent high-quality, food-grade melamine, this set comprises 18 pieces, including six 11-inch plates, six 7.5-inch plates, and six pieces of 4.2-inch bowls. This set is suitable for a family of three or four or for hosting additional guests. This dinnerware set can withstand boiling water without discoloration or damage.





Larah By Borosil Blue Eve Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set:

These dinner sets are free from bone ash, making them an excellent choice for strict vegetarians. They are also suitable for festive occasions and post-puja meals. They are designed for ease of use and storage.





Cello Opalware Divine Series Royal Amber Dinner Set:

The Cello Dinner Set Divine Series includes 33 pieces and is an ideal collection for special occasions, festivals, and pujas. The dinner set features a bold botanical pattern in sepia tones and adds an elegant touch to your dining experience. Importantly, it's completely free from any animal-derived components. The best part is, that it is light in weight, easy to handle, and convenient to store.





Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.