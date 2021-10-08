Eggs need no seperate introduction! From plain, simple and classic omelette to everybody's favourite poached eggs and scrambled eggs, this extremely nutritious and versatile ingredient can be used to make countless delicacies. However, to cook each one of these dishes, you need the right cookware. To help you with this, we have shortlisted a few egg pans that can help you cook a variety of egg recipes at home. All these shortlisted products are available on Amazon Great Indian Festival at pretty decent discounted rates. Besides these discounts, Amazon is also offering 10% instant discount for HDFC debit and credit card holders. So, without any further ado, let's learn about the discounts available on these pans. Take a look below.

S.no Product Name Price 1 Meyer Non-Stick Aluminum Omelette Pan Rs.1412 2 FAMOUS SHOP Mini Breakfast Omelette Pan (Small, Assorted) Rs.388 3 Jinaya Cute Kitty Cartoon Mini Non -Stick Breakfast Omelette Pan Rs.249 4 Hawkins Futura Nonstick 3.25 mm Thickness Frying Pan (1 litre, 22 cm, Black) Rs.720 5 Prachit Non-Stick Breakfast Omelette Pan Rs.294

Here's A List Of 5 Egg Pans To Try From:

Made with good quality non-stick material and heavy gauge aluminium, this product ensures durability and better performance. Besides, it comes with a unique slope shaped design for easy flipping and serving. Originally priced at Rs. 1575, this pan is now available at Rs. 1412.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1412

Rating: 4.8 out of 5

Colour: Orange and Black

Capacity: 0.7 litres

Cute and compact, this combo set features 4 different shaped egg pans making it an ideal option to surprise your kids with shaped omelettes and fried eggs and more. In addition to it, this set also features heat resistant handles that make it easy to use, hold and operate. Grab this combo set at just Rs. 388.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 388

Rating: 4 out of 5

Colour: Black

Here we bring you another combo set option for you. This set also features five different shaped non-stick pans. From making pancakes, omelette to fried egg and poach eggs, this combo set does it all. Get the whole set at Rs. 249 only.





Specifications:

Price: 249

Rating: 4 out of 5

Colour: Black

Material: Non-stick coated

Made with a unique patented process and high-quality non-stick coating, this pan is effective in making a variety of recipes and that too with very little butter and oil. Originally priced at Rs. 756, this pan is now available at Rs. 720. Hurry Up! Grab the deal.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 720

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Material: Non-Stick coating

Capacity 1 litre

Here we bring you another cute and compact pan. This non-stick pan is made from eco-friendly iron material. Besides, it comes with easy to hold handles making it safer to operate and use. You can buy this cute pan at just Rs. 294.





Specifications:

Price: 294

Rating: 5 out of 5

Material: Iron

Colour: Black

