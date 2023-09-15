Khichdi is a quintessential Indian comfort food that has been cherished for generations. It's a simple one-pot dish made with a combination of rice and lentils, cooked to perfection with an array of spices and vegetables. This dish isn't just any other food; it's comforting, light and wholesome. Without ignoring the goodness of the plain old khichdi, we are in for some experimentation. Have you heard of atta vegetable khichdi? If not, you need to know about it and you definitely need to try it.

The Wholesome Twist: Atta Vegetable Khichdi

Atta vegetable khichdi replaces rice with whole wheat flour, adding a new layer of flavour and nutrition to the traditional khichdi we all know and love. It takes the classic dish to the next level by incorporating atta and a medley of fresh vegetables.





Why Atta?

Atta, or whole wheat flour, is well-known for its high fibre content. Fibre is a dietary hero that aids in digestion, keeps you full, and supports overall gut health. The atta vegetable khichdi makes for the perfect meal that is satisfying, healthy and oh-so-delicious. It's a versatile dish that can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and it's a wholesome option for both kids and adults. So, let's learn how to prepare this delightful dish.

How To Make Atta Vegetable Khichdi I Whole Wheat Vegetable Khichdi Recipe:

You'll be surprised to see how easy it is to make this khichdi. Start by making a paste of atta by combining it with water. Keep it aside. Then saute the vegetables of your choice in some ghee. Season with salt and some common spices. Then add the atta pasta and cook everything well with water.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for atta vegetable khichdi.





Once cooked, you can top it with some more ghee and garnish it with fresh coriander leaves. Enjoy the delightful twist on the usual khichdi.