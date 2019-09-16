'Dream Girl' Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Celebrates 35th Birthday With 3 Birthday Cakes

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated his 35th birthday.

Riding high on the success of his latest blockbuster 'Dream Girl', Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated his 35th Birthday, just the next day of Dream Girl's release, on Saturday, 14th September 2019. The multi-faceted star has an eventful filmography with back-to-back hits so far with 'Andhadhun', 'Badhaai Ho', and 'Article 15', and now 'Dream Girl' is making waves at the box-office, giving him enough reasons to celebrate his birthday with much fervour.





His wife, Tahira Kashyap, organised a special, intimate birthday party for the actor at their residence in Mumbai with all his close friends and family in attendance. Present were many friends and co-actors, including Bhumi Pednekar, Nushrat Bharucha, Neeti Mohan, Manjot Singh, his brother Aparkshakti, and many more. A host of videos and pictures made it to Instagram through the guests including some drool-worthy pictures of multiple birthday cakes cut by the birthday boy.





The actor, surrounded by his wife and kids, was seen cutting not one, not two but three birthday cakes! All the three cakes looked simply irresistible that were covered with thick creamy chocolate, making it a decadent treat for every chocolate lover. Have a look:





Although Ayushmann is a dedicated fitness enthusiast who has many times shared on Instagram about his diet devoid of non-vegetarian food and even dairy products to lead an organic life. We are sure these dense dark chocolate cakes, topped with nuts could easily sneaked in to his diet.





The actor known to be a trailblazer for offbeat roles has exciting movies lined up such as 'Bala' this year along with Bhumi Pednekar, 'Gulaabo Sitabo' and 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' slated for 2020. Here's wishing the actor a truly happy birthday and we hope he continues to entertain us with every other film.







