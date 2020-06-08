Bajra Roti And Lahsun Ki Chutney: Have You Tried This Hit Rajasthani Breakfast Yet?

Rajasthani platter is a mishmash of many flavours,

Rajasthan's rich culinary history has tempted several foodies since time immemorial. A Rajasthani platter is a mishmash of many flavours, but if you dig deep, you would understand how the locals, over the years, have developed dishes with much care and attention, despite scarcity of many common foods. A good part of Rajasthan is covered with barren lands and desserts with minimal vegetation. The absence of green and leafy vegetables is fulfilled with pronounced usage of lentils, millets and legumes. An overwhelming use of chilies, garlic and spices is also one of the characteristic features of the cuisine, which is aptly offset by the use of curd and buttermilk in a slew of curries.





Rajasthani breakfast also makes up for quite a sumptuous fare. It can be as lavish as you want, and as simple as you require it to be. One of the most beloved breakfast staple is Bajra roti. Bajra is also commonly referred to as pearl millet - this gluten-free wonder is replete with a range of nutrients. Apart from antioxidants, it is high in fibre, which means it takes time to break down and digest which gives you a sense of fullness. If you feel full, you are less likely to avoid munching on other snacks before lunch. Since bajra roti is a little firmer than atta or say, maida roti, it is laced over with ghee, which not only makes it irresistible, but also makes it easy to chew and digest.





Bajra roti can be paired with gate ki sabzi or kadhi, if you do not have time to make these luscious gravies - you can simply whip up a quick and fiery garlic chutney (or lahsun ki chutney). All you would be requiring to make this chutney is a clove of garlic, some red chillies and salt. This chutney is supposed to be very hot, if you cannot fathom so much heat, you could perhaps cut back on the chillies a bit.





Here is a step-by-step by step recipe of both bajre ki roti and lahsun ki chutney.

Garlic chutney can spruce up any boring meal



