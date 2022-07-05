India is a land of diversity and rich cultural heritage, and we get to experience the same through different festivals year-round. Muslims across the globe is all set to celebrate Bakri Eid soon - the second biggest festival in Islam religion (first being Meethi Eid). Bakri Eid, also referred to as Eid al-Adha, is marked every year to honour the willingness of Ibrahim (Prophet Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to Allah's command. Legend has it, before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son (willingly), God provided him with a lamb to sacrifice in place of his son. And to commemorate this intervention (by Allah), lamb (Bakri) is ritually slaughtered during the festival. Every year, Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th Day of Dhu al-Hijjah and lasts for four days, as per the Islamic lunar calendar. The date, however, vary every year in the Gregorian calendar.

Bakri Eid 2022: When Is Eid al-Adha? Date Of Bakri Eid In India:

This year, Muslims across India are likely to celebrate Bakri Eid on July 10, 2022 (Sunday). The celebrations will begin on July 9 and will end in the evening of July 10. According to the International Astronomical Centre, Eid in India is marked a day after the celebrations in Saudi Arabia. A report by the Emirates News Agency further states that six Islamic countries of Jordan, Morocco, Egypt, Oman, Saudi Arabia and UAE are likely to mark Bakrid 2022 on July 9.

Bakrid 2022: How Is Bakri Eid Celebrated In India:

As mentioned earlier, this festival marks the readiness of Prophet Abraham to sacrifice his son Ismail at the behest of Allah (God). On this day, people from the Muslim community offer prayers at mosques for peace and prosperity.

They also sacrifice lamb/goat as a ritual and equally distribute the meat in three parts - among friends, family and people in need (poor). This ritual is referred to as Qurbani. Besides, people meet and greet each other on this day, exchange gifts and most importantly, organize dawat (feast) for the near and dear ones.

Bakri Eid 2022 Celebration: Here Are 5 Dry Mutton Recipes For Bakrid Feast:

Food, especially meat-based recipes, has a major role to play during Bakri Eid celebration. Family and friends come together and enjoy an extensive spread of delicacies, including yummy dishes prepared with the Qurbani meat. If you are planning to host an Eid feast this year, then we have some delicious recipes for you. And no, it's not the quintessential biryani or mutton korma. Instead, we curated a list of dry mutton recipes that you can enjoy as snacks, starters or pair with paratha for a wholesome meal. Take a look.





Mutton Shahi Roll:





As the name says, this dish has everything rich and exotic. Here, juicy and succulent mutton keema kebabs are stuffed inside soft-n-flaky paratha, with toppings of cheese, imli chutney and mint chutney. Serve it with some onions (by the side or stuffed inside paratha) and indulge. Click here for the recipe.





Mutton Vadai:





Kebabs hold a constant position at every feast. While the amazing taste and flavours of this goodness can no way be denied, how about trying a new recipe for appetiser at this year's Eid dawat? Here we bring you mutton vadai - a South India-style vada prepared with minced meat, besan, chana dal and a pool of spices. Click here for the recipe.





Sindhi Mutton Fry:





An almost dry dish, this recipe includes fried mutton pieces, mixed with a pool of spices and cooked to perfection. You also need raw papaya in this recipe to soften the meat. You can have the dish as is or pair with paratha for a wholesome meal. Click here for the recipe.





Kerala Chilli Mutton:





Another such dry mutton recipe, Kerala chili mutton spells indulgence. However, unlike other chilli mutton recipes, this recipe does not involve soy sauce, chilli sauce et al. Instead, it includes traditional masala including onion, ginger, garlic, coriander powder et al. Click here for the recipe.





Madurai Kari Dosa:





How about trying mutton dosa this Eid? We bring Madurai Kari Dosa, which is a three-layered dosa - first layer is plain dosa, second layer is made up of an egg omelette and the top layer is made up of minced meat. Click here for the recipe.





Try these recipes and make this Eid an indulgent affair. Eid 2022 Mubarak, everyone!