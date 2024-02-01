You took a pledge to include more fruits in your diet and bought a dozen bananas. However, instead of eating them, you watched them go bad. Don't worry, having ripe bananas at home is a pretty common situation in every household. Bananas produce a plant hormone called ethylene, which is responsible for their ripening. It converts starch to sugar, giving this fruit its natural sweetness. The same hormone is responsible for bananas going from yellow to black. But, that does not mean they have gone bad. Instead of throwing them away, you can use ripe bananas in a number of dishes. Intrigued? Then read on to learn about 5 ways to use ripe bananas in your dishes.





Mash some ripe bananas and make puris for teatime.

Here Are 5 Ways To Use Ripe Bananas In Your Dishes

1. Banana Puri

A perfect tea-time snack, ripe bananas can be used to make Banana Puris, which are a Mangalorean dish. These puris have a subtle fruity aroma and sweetness that offer a unique twist to traditional puris. To make banana puris, combine mashed bananas in a dough along with milk and other spices. These puris are best enjoyed hot and crispy and liked across age groups.

2. Banana Raita

What better way to use ripe bananas than in raita? Fruit raitas offer a creative and sweet twist on traditional raitas. Banana raita is a refreshing yoghurt-based side dish that balances the tanginess of curd with its natural sweetness. Mashed banana mixed in curd is rich in potassium, calcium, fibre, and other essential vitamins that make it perfect to pair with spicy Indian dishes.

3. Banana Fritters (Bhajiya)

Looking for a teatime snack? Banana fritters (bhajiyas) are perfect to pair with your piping-hot cup of tea. Using ripe bananas in fritters can make for a delectable treat as the soft, sweet interior complements the crunchy exterior of this snack perfectly. Banana fritters are comforting and satisfying, especially during monsoon seasons.

Banana fritters are tasty and easy to make.

4. Banana Coconut Chutney

In the mood to experiment? Then try making Banana coconut chutney! This unusual combination of ingredients combines the sweetness of ripe bananas with grated coconut. Banana coconut chutney is creamy and balances the flavours of spices perfectly. It is a refreshing twist on traditional coconut chutney and can be paired with dosas, idlis, and vadas!

5. Banana Pancakes

Why not start your day with the goodness of bananas? Mashed ripe bananas can be used to make easy breakfast pancakes. The natural sweetness and creamy texture of ripe bananas add moisture and richness to the pancakes, which helps in their fluffiness. Pair these tasty banana pancakes with freshly chopped fruits, honey, or maple syrup, and you are good to go!





Can you suggest any other way to use ripe bananas at home? Let us know in the comments below!