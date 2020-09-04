SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Shilpa Shetty's Corn Fritters Is The Perfect Recipe To Add Health And Taste To Your Kid's Diet

Shilpa Shetty's Corn Fritters Is The Perfect Recipe To Add Health And Taste To Your Kid's Diet

Corn Fritters Recipe: The recipe includes healthy food ingredients like sweet corn, sweet potato, flaxseeds, pink salt and more. You must give it a try!

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: September 04, 2020 12:44 IST

Reddit
Shilpa Shetty's Corn Fritters Is The Perfect Recipe To Add Health And Taste To Your Kid's Diet

Team up the corn fritters with curd dip for a lip-smacking snack

Highlights
  • It is quite a task to feed healthy food to kids
  • Shilpa Shetty brings this corn fritters recipe for a healthy snack
  • This recipe includes sweet potato and flaxseed to make it healthier

Every parent will agree to the fact that children are notoriously fussy eaters! Getting your kid to eat fruits and vegetables can be quite a task, most of the times. A healthy meal, including roti and sabzi, is enough to scare them away. Instead, they look for food options that are bright and look delectable. Hence, parents are in constant search for recipes and hacks that might help them include healthy nutrients to the little one's diet. Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently took to Instagram to share one such recipe that will help you add the goodness of corns in your kid's meal, that too in the yummiest way possible - it's the crispy and healthy corn fritters. The recipe also includes the healthy flaxseeds that are known to do wonders for overall health. Let's take a look!

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Turns Vegetarian; Calls It "Best Decision" For Health

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on



Alongside the video, the 45-year-old fitness enthusiast wrote, "It's a challenge to get kids to eat healthy without creating a fuss. One keeps experimenting, but creating something that hits that sweet spot of taste & health is no less than a miracle. These Corn Fritters are the perfect solution. They're loaded with vitamins & minerals, are delicious, and are a hit with the kids & the adults. Team it up with the Curd Dip and they make for a great snack."

You may also pair the dish with tangy tomato dip or sour cream dip. Click here for the recipe of 5 such DIY dips that can spruce up your snacks instantly.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

And as the Bollywood diva always says- Swasth Raho, Mast Raho! (Stay Healthy, Stay Happy!)



Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Corn RecipesRecipes For KidsShilpa Shetty Recipes
Low-Carb Diet: Make Cauliflower (<i>Gobhi</i>) And Corn Soup For Light Yet Nutrient-Dense Dinner
Low-Carb Diet: Make Cauliflower (Gobhi) And Corn Soup For Light Yet Nutrient-Dense Dinner
Indian Cooking Tips: How to Make Falooda From Scratch At Home
Indian Cooking Tips: How to Make Falooda From Scratch At Home

Related Recipes

Advertisement

Sponsored

5 Expert Tips To Keep Your Kitchen Sanitized, Clean And Germ-Free

Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 