Shilpa Shetty's Corn Fritters Is The Perfect Recipe To Add Health And Taste To Your Kid's Diet

Every parent will agree to the fact that children are notoriously fussy eaters! Getting your kid to eat fruits and vegetables can be quite a task, most of the times. A healthy meal, including roti and sabzi, is enough to scare them away. Instead, they look for food options that are bright and look delectable. Hence, parents are in constant search for recipes and hacks that might help them include healthy nutrients to the little one's diet. Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently took to Instagram to share one such recipe that will help you add the goodness of corns in your kid's meal, that too in the yummiest way possible - it's the crispy and healthy corn fritters. The recipe also includes the healthy flaxseeds that are known to do wonders for overall health. Let's take a look!





Alongside the video, the 45-year-old fitness enthusiast wrote, "It's a challenge to get kids to eat healthy without creating a fuss. One keeps experimenting, but creating something that hits that sweet spot of taste & health is no less than a miracle. These Corn Fritters are the perfect solution. They're loaded with vitamins & minerals, are delicious, and are a hit with the kids & the adults. Team it up with the Curd Dip and they make for a great snack."





You may also pair the dish with tangy tomato dip or sour cream dip. Click here for the recipe of 5 such DIY dips that can spruce up your snacks instantly.





And as the Bollywood diva always says- Swasth Raho, Mast Raho! (Stay Healthy, Stay Happy!)













