'tis the season of festivals again. The nine-day long Chaitra Navratri kick-started on 13th April. Incidentally, the holy month of Ramadan also started on the same day. Festivals like Gudi Padwa and Ugadi were also celebrated on Monday, and now Bengalis across the country are gearing up for the celebrations of Pohela Boishakh. Pohela Boishakh marks the first day of the year for Bengalis, according to the luni-solar calendar. This year pohela boishakh would be celebrated on 15th April 2021. Many local businessmen start their new financial year on the auspicious occasion of pohela boishakh. Cultural processions like Prabhat Pheri is common in many parts of West Bengal. People wake up early, dress themselves in traditional attires and celebrate with their family and neighbours. While the pandemic may have affected the scale of celebrations this year, it doesn't mean you cannot celebrate the festival with the same joyous spirit. You can always cook yourself something traditional and delicious like this paneer payesh.

Payesh is a close cousin of kheer



Payesh can be dubbed as the close cousin of kheer. In terms of consistency, it is milkier and occasionally uses spices like cardamoms or cloves for that extra burst of fragrance and flavour. You can also use your favourite nuts to payesh to add a little crunch. Making payesh is a fairly simple affair, it is in fact one of the easiest Bengali desserts to put together. Nowadays, there are many different kinds of payesh made by using seasonal fruits like mango, chocolate payesh is also a fairly popular recipe among kids. But have you ever heard of paneer payesh? Yes, you heard us. This payesh made with cottage cheese is truly one of a kind, and so creamy and comforting that you are bound to get up for another serving, and one more and one more.

Payesh can be of many kinds



The chief ingredients in this recipe other than paneer are semolina, milk, saffron, sugar, cardamoms, and almonds. All you need to do is boil some milk, add the balls made of paste of mashed paneer and sooji, mix until it starts to thicken. Add sugar, cardamom, saffron strands for flavour- and you are done. Here is the detailed recipe. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it.

Shubho Nobo Borsho Everybody!