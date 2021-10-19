The basic difference between an induction cooktop and a gas stove is how it is used to cook food. Gas stove involves the use of gas cylinder and gas pipeline, whereas induction cooktop features electromagnetic energy that directly heats magnetic cookware. Hence, for cooking food on induction cooktop we need specially designed cook ware that can absorb the heat created by electromagnetic energy. If you look around, you will find a variety of induction-friendly cookware sets available in the market and online. To help you with choosing one for yourself, we have shortlisted 5 of our favourite induction-friendly cookware options for you.





And the best part is all these utensils are available at discounted rates on Amazon - thanks to its ongoing Great Indian Festival Sale. So, without any further ado, let's get started with the characteristics of these induction-friendly cookware and their prices.

S. No. Product Name Price 1 Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Induction Bottom Dutch Oven with Glass Lid Rs. 779 2 Pigeon by Stovekraft Induction Base 4-in-1 Starter Kit Rs. 1999 3 Wonderchef Granite Cookware 3 piece Set with 26cm Dosa Tawa Rs. 2850 4 Carote Nonstick Granite Cookware Set,2 Pcs Induction Cookware Pan Set Rs. 2439 5 Prestige Hard Anodised Cookware Lifetime Induction Base Saucepan, 200mm, Black Rs. 1398

Here's A List Of 5 Induction-Friendly Cookware Options For You:

Let's start the list with this one. Made from 100% food-grade stainless steel and heavy gauge stainless steel induction bottom, this cookware item ensures durability and better performance. Besides, it comes with a glass lid that has a bakelite knob to prevent heat transfer. Grab this now at Rs. 779 only.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 779

Rating: 4.2 out of 5

Colour: Silver

Capacity: 5L

Material: Stainless Steel

2. Pigeon by Stovekraft Induction Base 4-in-1 Starter Kit

Now here comes a combo set. This kit includes 4 cookware including pressure cooker, pressure pan, tawa and kadai with glass lid. All these items are induction friendly. In addition to this, this set features ergonomic handles for safe use and better grip. You can now purchase this combo set at 50% off for just Rs. 1999 from Amazon Sale 2021.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1999

Rating: 4 out of 5

Colour: Silver And Red

Warranty: 1 Year (Terms And Conditions Apply)

Here comes another combo kit. This set involves wok, fry pan and Dosa tawa with a common lid. Made from heavy metal and nickel free 5-layer Meta Tuff non-stick coating, this set is ideal for making without oil, healthy and low-fat meals. You can make dosas, uthappams, pancakes, omelets, fish fries, stir fry vegetables and more with this cookware set. Grab the deal now at Rs. 2850.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 2850

Rating: 4 out of 5

Colour: Dark Grey

Material: Aluminum, Glass, Ceramic

This set is made from superior Swiss coating and is also PFOA Free, making it a safer and ideal choice for healthy cooking. Besides induction cooktops, this set is suitable for all stoves. Originally priced at Rs. 6,099, you can now get it at 60% off for just Rs. 2439. So, what are you waiting for? Hurry Up! Grab the deal.





Specifications:

Price: Rs.2439

Rating: 5 out of 5

Colour: Black

Material: Granite

This saucepan features a hard anodized long-lasting body with good quality glass lid. In addition to this, it is uniquely built with an appealing bulge body to enhance your cooking experience. Also, it has heat resistant handles and knobs that ensure safe handling and easy grip. Actual price of this set was 1690, but now it is available at a discounted rate for just Rs. 1398.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1398

Rating: 4.3 out of 5

Colour: Black

Material: Aluminum







Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.