Best Wheat Momos In Delhi: 4 Must-Try Places

Momos are the favourite snack in every Indian household. Do you ever think why is it so? It is a steamed dumpling with some form of filling inside it. It is a traditional delicacy in Nepal, Tibet and among Nepalese and Tibetan communities. Initially it was restricted to Nepal as a traditional dish but afterwards, due to increased eating out culture and economy it has spread across India. Now it is hard to go to any city, any mall or market and not see many small and big eateries selling momos. Momo stall are pretty commonly seen around office and colleges too.

It was traditionally made using white flour, using meat and vegetable, now there are many variations available in the markets of India. Today we are not limited to fried and steam momos, we have our most popular style of momos with an Indian touch, tandoori moms. Tandoori momos, though not very new any more, have a very indian base of spices and is a variation on the basic traditional Tibetan dish. We have other variations as well, such as pan fried momos and momos in Szechuan sauce, it can even have different types of fillings like, pork, lamb, fish etc. Since everyone is jumping on the health bandwagon, the makers of momos around the country have stepped up their game too. Wheat momos are now available everywhere and those looking for a healthier alternative go for these.



Here is a list of places where you can go and have these tasty wheat momos in Delhi.



1) Brown Sugar:



Brown sugar café is in Greater Kailash 1, M block market and they are probably the first ones to introduce wheat momos to us in Delhi. These are the most delicious momos that one can have and they are given with two dips. Wheat momos here are not limited to just veggies and chicken, it has different fillings, such as spinach and soya. Other than momos, Brown Sugar also offers you a wide range of menu from drinks and shakes to pastas and desserts.



Where: GK1, m block market

Cost of one plate (veg): rs 107/-



2) Tea Triangle



It is a new eatery in Lajpat Nagar and, as the name suggests, it is extremely popular for tea and snacks and what better snacks can you have than momos? They offer wheat momos which are fairly big in size and you would definitely not stop after having one piece.



Where: lajpat nagar 2, lal sai market

Cost of one plate (veg): rs 75/-



3) D' Momo factory



This is a chinese restaurant in Amar Colony which is available online as well and does home delivery too. The menu here includes noodles, chilly chicken and other chinese delicacies as well but it is famous for its momos and specially wheat momos.



Where: amar colony market

Cost for one plate (veg): rs 170/-



4) Shaolin



shaolin is again famous for its chinese and thai food with a huge and delicious menu. It may be a small shop on Shivalik road without a seating area but it has the tastiest dip to compliment one of the tastiest momos you would taste. It has a drool-worthy, pocket friendly menu, we would definitely recommend you to go there and try it the next time you are in Malviya Nagar. It gives you 8 pcs in one plate unlike other momo stalls.



Where: shivalik

Cost of one plate (veg): rs 200/-

So next time go out snacking, try a plate of wheat momos for a guilt-free eating experience!