Samosas are a go-to appetiser for almost every occasion. Whether it is a cosy get-together at home, a school function, a bustling college or office canteen, or simply a tea break, the crispy snack has a special place in the hearts of Indians.

The classic deep-fried delight, usually filled with spiced mashed potatoes and vegetables, is loved for its flaky exterior and flavourful filling. Some enjoy it as is, while others pair it with a piping-hot cup of tea or dip it in tangy tamarind and refreshing mint chutneys.

Over the years, however, the humble samosa has gone through a series of culinary experiments. From Maggi and bhindi to croissant and chicken leg versions, social media and food creators have given the popular snack several quirky twists.

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With World Samosa Day falling on September 5, these creative variations are giving food lovers another reason to celebrate their favourite snack. If you are ready to look beyond the classic aloo samosa, here are some viral and unconventional versions that are worth trying.

Chicken Leg Piece Samosa

Photo Credit: Instagram/@akilaviews

This unusual take combines the crispy samosa exterior with a juicy chicken leg piece. The chicken is seasoned with spices before being placed on a sheet of maida along with some masala filling. It is then neatly wrapped into a samosa shape, leaving the end of the chicken leg sticking out. The samosa is deep-fried until golden and crisp. The final result is a crunchy snack that is both juicy and tasty.

Maggi Samosa

Photo Credit: Instagram/@cook_with_saifoods

For Maggi lovers, this version brings two much-loved snacks together. This fusion dish swaps your regular potatoes in a samosa with cooked and seasoned Maggi noodles. Stuff the noodles inside samosa sheets before folding and frying until golden and crisp. Enjoy this with your evening cuppa, and you won't regret it.

Thread Samosa

Photo Credit: Instagram/@plumsandpickle

These samosas stand out for their distinctive appearance. For this, you need to carefully cut the flattened dough (used for the covering of samosas) with the help of a knife. Make multiple half-slits on two sides and make sure that, while slicing, the corners of the slits don't touch each other. Then place stuffing on one part of the triangle and wrap it with the other one. Now, wrap the slits on top of each other, giving that perfect crisscross, chequered appearance.

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Bhindi Samosa

Photo Credit: Instagram/@foodi_ish

Yes, you read that right. Food blogger Ishant shared a video on Instagram that featured bhindi (okra) stuffed samosas. Paired with aloo and cholle sabji and green chutney, the clip showed the samosa filled with spiced and prepared okra. Will you give it a try?

Croissant + Samosa = Cramosa

Photo Credit: X/@priyal

What happens when a croissant meets a samosa? The answer is the cramosa. This fusion snack combines the flaky, layered texture of a croissant with the savoury, spiced filling of a samosa. This innovative dish, spotted at Costa Coffee in Delhi Airport by Twitter user Priyal, was served with a side of mint dip.

Laccha Samosa

Photo Credit: Instagram/@yourfoodiescorner







Laccha samosa gets its name from its layered, textured pastry. The trendy, extra-crispy variation of the classic Indian samosa features a layered, or vermicelli-wrapped, outer crust. Unlike smooth pastry dough, a laccha (layered/stringy) texture is created either by making fine, multi-layered pastry strips or by coating the samosa in soaked thin seviyan (vermicelli) before frying.