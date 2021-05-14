Isn't it the worst to wake up with an ache or a sprain? Things worsen further when the pain has been persistent and does not magically go away with a pain-reliever. Pain in bones and joints are incredibly common. It could stem from an injury or other underlying reasons. Even though it is common, it should not be taken lightly at any point. While you should never skip your prescribed medicines, you should also make some necessary tweaks to your diet. Perhaps you can start by look for some natural sources of calcium.





Our body uses calcium to build healthy bones and teeth. It is also helpful in clotting blood, ensuring the smooth functioning of the nervous system, regulating the heart's rhythm and weight management. Milk is dubbed to be one of the best sources of calcium but drinking a plain glass of milk every day may become a tad monotonous. Here are some drinks ideas you can try.





Here Are 5 Calcium-Rich Drinks You Must Try:





1. Fig Shake





You get a whopping 162 mg of calcium in every 100 grams of dried figs (as per USDA). Moreover, figs are also a treasure house of antioxidants and minerals. All you need to do is take 2-3 figs and blend them together with one glass of milk. You can throw in some seasonal fruits for extra punch.





2. Almond and spinach smoothie





Did you know that almonds are one of the best natural sources of calcium, along with, you guessed it right- spinach?! Both superfoods come together in this green smoothie to make sure you have filling, wholesome and nutrient-dense. Here is the stellar recipe.

3. Orange Boost





Why settle for a plain orange juice when you can whip up something as luscious as this 'orange boost'? Made with a concoction of carrots, oranges, dates and chia seeds, this loaded drink is a powerhouse of calcium and other vital nutrients. Here's the recipe.

Why settle for a plain orange juice when you can whip up something amazing

4. Pineapple-Kale Smoothie





Kale, collard greens, broccoli are bonafide superfoods. In addition to its multiple health benefits, kale is also known for its exceptional calcium content. Pineapple too is loaded with the mineral that can do wonders for your bones, teeth and weight management. This sweet smoothie is a yummy way to ensure your child loads up on nutrition without being too fussy. Here's the recipe.





5. Vegan Haldi Doodh





Here's one viable option for vegans. We have grown up listening about the many healing health benefits of 'Haldi Doodh' and indeed turmeric is a treasured spice in more ways than one, It helps fuel you with antioxidants, the anti-inflammatory properties helps combat side-effects of many chronic infections. This beverage is made with coconut milk, you can also use almond milk for an added calcium boost. Here's the recipe.

This beverage is made with coconut milk, hence it is suitable for vegans

Try these recipes and let us know how you liked it.



(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)