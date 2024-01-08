The winter season brings us respite from the heat, but it's also a time when we have to be extra cautious about our health. The chilly weather causes us to fall sick more often. As the temperature dips, we're also constantly on the hunt for foods that keep us warm from within. Luckily, there are several such foods in our kitchen pantry that can help do so while also boosting immunity. So stock them up now and take a step closer to staying healthy this winter. If you buy these foods from MORE using the NDTV Big Bonus App, you will receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 20% in rewards on the app. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app, and link your bank cards to earn these rewards. Don't worry; linking your credit and debit cards to the app is completely secure, so make the most of your order while earning.

Here Are 5 Winter Superfoods To Strengthen Immunity And Stay Warm:

1. Amla

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, has been a staple in Indian kitchens. Thanks to its high vitamin C content, it works wonders to strengthen immunity. However, its taste can be slightly sour and bitter. But no worries, as you can reap its benefits by making a delicious chutney or even juice with spices.

2. Ghee

Another winter essential you must have in your pantry is the golden nectar - ghee. It is known for its ability to keep us warm during the winter. Not just this, but it also has several other health benefits to offer. So, do not hesitate to apply some extra to your rotis and parathas.

3. Leafy Greens

We all know the remarkable benefits of including leafy greens in our diet. During winter, you must have greens such as palak (spinach), kale, and broccoli. They are all rich in vitamins such as A and K, along with being rich in fibre and iron. All these combined help boost immunity and will keep you fit and healthy.

4. Ginger

Ginger is another wonderful spice in our kitchen. It has anti-inflammatory properties and also helps keep the body warm during winter. By incorporating it into your diet, you can keep illnesses such as coughs and colds at bay. Add it to your chai or make yourself a kadha.

5. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes (shakarkandi) are rich in several essential vitamins and nutrients, such as iron, copper, vitamin C, etc. It can do wonders for our immune system and also keep us warm. You can enjoy it in the form of a soup, as a quick snack, with rice, or even in the form of a delicious chaat.

Disclaimer: NDTV Is A Media Partner Providing Certain Promotional Services To Enigmatic Smile India Rewards Private Limited For Its Application.